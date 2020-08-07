Brandon Vera relishes fatherhood amid MMA break

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera is celebrating a different kind of victory as mixed martial arts remains on a limited hiatus.

After all his accolades throughout his career, Vera now adds the title of father to his long list of accomplishments.

He and his wife Jessica welcomed their first-born son, Atreyu Timothy, last month.

The birth of his child, the Fil-Am fighter said, is a milestone that leaves him speechless.

"I can't describe how Atreyu was born just like I can't describe what it's like to win in the ONE Circle. It's two peas in the same pod, no words would ever do that justice," he said.

“There was one moment when Atreyu first came out, I was in such joy that I threw my arms up in the air and looked straight up at the ceiling and started crying and smiling, thinking, ‘Wow, this is what everyone talks about,'” he added.

First-time father Vera hopes to raise his son and teach him the ways of martial arts.

Once he returns to the ONE Circle, Vera is expected to face a number of challenges for his heavyweight belt.

He is expected to make his next title defense against India's Arjan Bhullar.