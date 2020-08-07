COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Brandon Vera welcomed his first born with his wife Jessica last month
Brandon Vera relishes fatherhood amid MMA break
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera is celebrating a different kind of victory as mixed martial arts remains on a limited hiatus.

After all his accolades throughout his career, Vera now adds the title of father to his long list of accomplishments.

He and his wife Jessica welcomed their first-born son, Atreyu Timothy, last month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So, we were finishing up a game of @mobilelegendsgame then @n_e_n_j_a got up and said I have to pee. . Then BOOM...!!!!!!! Water is leaking, we go to the ER (laughing and joking the whole way), get there and the Awesome Nurses start doing their thing and tell us okay we’re gonna admit you now. ????. . Us: Wait... he’s not due till Aug 5th. Nurses: Well (to Nenja) you’re already 2cm now so he’s coming now. . Doctor Swena comes in EVERYTHING goes as perfect as anyone could ever hope for and more. Now.... Welcome to the world Atreyu Timothy Vera!!!!!! . Nenja is my Wonder Woman I love you so so very much. Thank you for taking and making this journey happen Lil mamma ???????????? *New found respect for women!!! ???????????? . Thank you all the way from the beginning of our journey Dr @totoabalajon, Thank you Dr @richiemendiola @ The #katoreprobiotechcenter . Love you all!!!!! I’ll post an interview I did w Kuya @deakinitis yesterday about how it all hit me. .

The birth of his child, the Fil-Am fighter said, is a milestone that leaves him speechless.

"I can't describe how Atreyu was born just like I can't describe what it's like to win in the ONE Circle. It's two peas in the same pod, no words would ever do that justice," he said.

“There was one moment when Atreyu first came out, I was in such joy that I threw my arms up in the air and looked straight up at the ceiling and started crying and smiling, thinking, ‘Wow, this is what everyone talks about,'” he added.

First-time father Vera hopes to raise his son and teach him the ways of martial arts.

Once he returns to the ONE Circle, Vera is expected to face a number of challenges for his heavyweight belt.

He is expected to make his next title defense against India's Arjan Bhullar.

