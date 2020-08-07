COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino tennister Miko Eala (R) hit with World No. 2 Rafael Nadal in a practice session on Wednesday
AFP/Rafa Nadal Academy
Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Miko Eala had the opportunity of the lifetime after getting to hit with World No. 2 Rafael Nadal in practice on Wednesday.

A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.

Eala shared a video of Nadal during the practice on his official Facebook page.

HUUUUGE day for me yesterday as I got to hit with Rafa Nadal! If you listen closely you can hear me grunting haha....ang bigat ng bola ???? #ILoveGlobe #RafaNadalAcademy #ThankYouRafa ???? IG: rafaelnadal_

Posted by Miko Eala on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

"Huge day for me yesterday as I got to hit with Rafa Nadal! If you listen closely you can hear me grunting... ang bigat ng bola," the 17-year-old wrote.

Eala is the older brother of Australian Open Girls Doubles champ, Alex.

The Filipino tennister recently graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy and is set to play for NCAA Division I school Penn State University.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.
Sports
fbfb
KaTropa eye training bubble outside NCR
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The TNT KaTropa are considering Option B of the PBA’s training resumption plans, eyeing their sessions outside Metro...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Pacquiao learns to rap
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Michael Pacquiao has stepped out the shadow of his legendary father Manny and started to carve his own name in a whole different...
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa’s pandemic lessons
By Joaquin Henson | August 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was a guest on The Philippine STAR’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The Dean” last week and shared some of the lessons she’s learned during this pandemic....
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera relishes fatherhood amid MMA break
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After all his accolades throughout his career, Vera now adds the title of father to his long list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
Futsal: A rapidly growing sport
By Rick Olivares | 13 minutes ago
The ultimate target is to have a long term training program to support a core training pool of a futsal women’s team...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Giant Olympic rings in Tokyo towed away for maintenance
19 hours ago
A giant set of Olympic rings installed off Tokyo's waterfront was towed away for inspections and maintenance Thursday after...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Cignal stalwarts Daquis, Espejo clash in Mobile Legends tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Cignal stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Marck Espejo showcased their esports skills in the Mobile Legends tournament organized...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Bianca trades length for accuracy
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
Despite a forecast of fine weather in the next four days and given the length of the Highland Meadows Golf Club, Bianca Pagdanganan...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Opinion: A world of problems for Global FC
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The sad ongoing problems of Global FC has parallelisms to Philippine football.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with