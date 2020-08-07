Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Miko Eala had the opportunity of the lifetime after getting to hit with World No. 2 Rafael Nadal in practice on Wednesday.

A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.

Eala shared a video of Nadal during the practice on his official Facebook page.

HUUUUGE day for me yesterday as I got to hit with Rafa Nadal! If you listen closely you can hear me grunting haha....ang bigat ng bola ???? #ILoveGlobe #RafaNadalAcademy #ThankYouRafa ???? IG: rafaelnadal_ Posted by Miko Eala on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

"Huge day for me yesterday as I got to hit with Rafa Nadal! If you listen closely you can hear me grunting... ang bigat ng bola," the 17-year-old wrote.

Eala is the older brother of Australian Open Girls Doubles champ, Alex.

The Filipino tennister recently graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy and is set to play for NCAA Division I school Penn State University.