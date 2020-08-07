COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bianca Pagdanganan
STAR/ File
Bianca trades length for accuracy
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - August 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Forget the 300-yard barrier. Despite a forecast of fine weather in the next four days and given the length of the Highland Meadows Golf Club, Bianca Pagdanganan said she would be keeping her driver in the bag most of the time.

Instead, the power-hitting Filipina shotmaker would be opting for a rather conservative play in an attempt to go low and contend in the $1.7 million Marathon Classic, which gets under way Thursday in Sylvania, Ohio (Friday in Manila).

“Highland Meadows (6476 yards) is shorter but narrower than Inverness Club (6852 yards) and the greens are pretty soft. I think the challenge is definitely trying to keep the ball in the fairway and trying to hit the greens,” said Pagdanganan, who outdrove the Drive On Championship field in Toledo last week with a 295-yard norm to spark conversations of her going for the 300-yard fence this week.

But with the bunkers coming into play in most holes and Highland Meadows’ last line of defense proving to be a lot more challenging, the SEA Games double gold medalist said emphasis would be on accuracy rather than length in a bid to improve on her joint 28th finish in her maiden pro tournament last week.

“The weather this week should be nice and sunny but I won’t be hitting a lot of drivers because I’ll be putting bunkers into play or I’ll be running out of fairway,” Pagdanganan told The STAR. “It’s going to be challenging because the greens are much smaller than the ones at Inverness.”

BIANCA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael Pacquiao learns to rap
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Michael Pacquiao has stepped out the shadow of his legendary father Manny and started to carve his own name in a whole different...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal stalwarts Daquis, Espejo clash in Mobile Legends tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Cignal stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Marck Espejo showcased their esports skills in the Mobile Legends tournament organized...
Sports
fbfb
Giant Olympic rings in Tokyo towed away for maintenance
8 hours ago
A giant set of Olympic rings installed off Tokyo's waterfront was towed away for inspections and maintenance Thursday after...
Sports
fbfb
What’s up with the NU Bulldogs?
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
One of the biggest stories in local sports in the last couple of days has been the high-profile transfers of National University...
Sports
fbfb
Opinion: A world of problems for Global FC
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
The sad ongoing problems of Global FC has parallelisms to Philippine football.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Hidilyn prays for another lift of faith
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
It was a Sunday in beautiful Rio de Janeiro, four years ago on this date, when the Philippines ended a 20-year medal drought...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
KaTropa eye training bubble outside NCR
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The TNT KaTropa are considering Option B of the PBA’s training resumption plans, eyeing their sessions outside Metro...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Local pros buoyed by NBA model
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The so-called “bubble” is working for the restarted season of the NBA so far, showing the PBA and other Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Team Espejo shows up Team Daquis
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
From tara flex to virtual arenas.
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa’s pandemic lessons
By Joaquin Henson | August 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was a guest on The Philippine STAR’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The Dean” last week and shared some of the lessons she’s learned during this pandemic....
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with