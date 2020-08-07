COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PBA
STAR/ File
Local pros buoyed by NBA model
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - August 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The so-called “bubble” is working for the restarted season of the NBA so far, showing the PBA and other Philippine sports leagues a model to pattern at least portions of their own resumption plans.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that of the 343 players tested, none has tested positive since entering the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida last month.

Officials of the PBA and the Philippines Football League are confident they can successfully do their own version of the bubble here.

The PBA won’t actually be herding all the teams in one place like the NBA does but instead will implement a “closed circuit” method, in which players’ movements will be confined strictly to a home-gym-home routine.

Per protocols approved by the Inter Agency Task Force, PBA players will be swabbed every 14 days once small group practices start under general community quarantine.

“We learn a lot from what the NBA does, like implementing social distancing rules during timeouts,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said.

“We’re observing the best practices not just of the NBA but all the leagues. Take for instance Bundesliga. They have a semi-quarantine protocol where players have a home-vehicle-venue routine and they’re successful,” Marcial also said.

He said resumption of play under strict health guidelines is doable.

For its part the PFL will wrap the clubs in a bubble at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

“They train first and then they (IATF) will decide depending on the situation on whether the actual matches can be held in Carmona,” said PFF general secretary Ed Gastanes.

“One of the considerations of the IATF is that we have presented that all the matches will be held in the PFF National Training Center in Carmona. We can create a bubble for that so that the risk of infection is lower.”

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael Pacquiao learns to rap
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Michael Pacquiao has stepped out the shadow of his legendary father Manny and started to carve his own name in a whole different...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal stalwarts Daquis, Espejo clash in Mobile Legends tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Cignal stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Marck Espejo showcased their esports skills in the Mobile Legends tournament organized...
Sports
fbfb
Giant Olympic rings in Tokyo towed away for maintenance
8 hours ago
A giant set of Olympic rings installed off Tokyo's waterfront was towed away for inspections and maintenance Thursday after...
Sports
fbfb
What’s up with the NU Bulldogs?
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
One of the biggest stories in local sports in the last couple of days has been the high-profile transfers of National University...
Sports
fbfb
Opinion: A world of problems for Global FC
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
The sad ongoing problems of Global FC has parallelisms to Philippine football.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Bianca trades length for accuracy
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Forget the 300-yard barrier. Despite a forecast of fine weather in the next four days and given the length of the Highland...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Hidilyn prays for another lift of faith
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
It was a Sunday in beautiful Rio de Janeiro, four years ago on this date, when the Philippines ended a 20-year medal drought...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
KaTropa eye training bubble outside NCR
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The TNT KaTropa are considering Option B of the PBA’s training resumption plans, eyeing their sessions outside Metro...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Team Espejo shows up Team Daquis
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
From tara flex to virtual arenas.
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa’s pandemic lessons
By Joaquin Henson | August 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was a guest on The Philippine STAR’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The Dean” last week and shared some of the lessons she’s learned during this pandemic....
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with