Cignal stalwarts Daquis, Espejo clash in Mobile Legends tourney

MANILA, Philippines – From tara flex to virtual arenas.

With the volleyball action still on hiatus, Cignal stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Marck Espejo showcased their esports skills in the Mobile Legends tournament organized by Cignal Ultra for fans amid the pandemic.

At the end of the “Cignal Showmatch”, Team Espejo overcame Team Daquis with a 3-2 win as other Cignal players Wendell Miguel and Norielle Ipac also joined.

The national men’s team standout Espejo and Philippine Superliga superstar Daquis handed out jerseys and Cignal merchandises to random winners after the fun match.

The event also featured pro-esports players from Cignal Ultra, which qualified for the Season 6 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) next month.

They were Rhea, Bensanity and Tsujin for Team Espejo along with ImbaDeeJay, Hadess and Yebmaester for Team Daquis.