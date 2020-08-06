Raptors stay perfect in bubble; Celtics blast Nets

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions Toronto Raptors remained unscathed since the NBA restart after beating the Orlando Magic, 109-99, in the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Fred VanVleet led a team effort from the Raptors to steer the squad to their third straight win in the NBA bubble.

Vanvleet tallied 21 points and 10 assists in the victory while reigning Most Improved Player Pascal Siakam chipped in with 15 points.

Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier led the offense for the Magic in the losing effort with 15 points apiece.

The Raptors led the game all the way through with only one deadlock in the game at 2-all in the opening minutes of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics blasted the Brooklyn Nets, 149-115 in the other game to keep themselves firmly in the third spot of the standings in the East.

Seven Celtics finished in double figures in the victory with Jaylen Brown leading the pack with 21 points.

Jayson Tatum followed suit with 19 points.