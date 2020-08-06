COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Nina Ahorro
Twitter/Pinay Futbol
Longtime Filipino football official passes at 63
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Longtime Philippine fotball official Ma. Cristina "Nina" Ahorro passed away on Tuesday.

She was 63.

Ahorro was a long-serving employee of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) for over two decades.

She had been facilitating the Youth and Women's National Team preparations and other PFF development projects during her tenure.

She was an administrator of the Asian Football Confederation Financial Assitance Programme (AFAP).

PFF President Nonong Araneta expressed his condolences following her death.

"Philippine football lost an esteemed friend in nina Ahorro," he said in a statement.

"Words cannot describe the feeling of losing a respected colleague and stakeholder. We will miss her dearly," he added.

PFF General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanas also paid tribute to the late official.

"Nina will always be remembered for her kindness, particularly to the Youth and Women's National Teams that she has been administering through the years. She had lived a memorable life devoted to the growth of Philippine football," he said.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What’s up with the NU Bulldogs?
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
One of the biggest stories in local sports in the last couple of days has been the high-profile transfers of National University...
Sports
fbfb
Why foreign student-athletes make collegiate leagues better
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Pumaren, who coached the DLSU Green Archers to UAAP titles in 1998 to 2001 then again in 2007, believe that having FSAs play...
Sports
fbfb
Sage Tolentino officially a part of East West Private with Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The 7-foot-1 prodigy momentarily left home in Honolulu to bolster EWP’s training camp in Atlanta with the 7-foot-2 Sotto,...
Sports
fbfb
Collective conscience in NBA ‘bubble’
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Dallas Mavericks scout and former PBA TV analyst Jim Kelly is confident the NBA “bubble” won’t burst at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando, because of the “collective...
Sports
fbfb
Global players' wages still unpaid; suit filed
By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
After promising the Philippine Football Federation, the Philippines Football League, as well as the players and coaches of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Longtime Filipino football official passes at 63
By Luisa Morales | 32 minutes ago
Ahorro was a long-serving employee of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) for over two decades.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ex-Azkals star Chieffy Caligdong grooming Fil-Foreign prospects for national team
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Now a coach in Ontario, Canada, Caligdong is hoping to provide for the future of the Philippine Azkals by looking out for...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Nadal to skip US Open
11 hours ago
Defending champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he will not play in the US Open, citing concerns over the coronavirus and slamming...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Irish Magno grateful to reach home province before MECQ
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The flyweight boxer said it’s a timely escape act when she landed to Janiuay, Iloilo upon the cancellation of all domestic...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
GAB cites thriving Philippine esports scene amid pandemic
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
From being dubbed as the “future of sports”, esports rapidly rose as 'sports of the present' — making it...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with