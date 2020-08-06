Longtime Filipino football official passes at 63

MANILA, Philippines — Longtime Philippine fotball official Ma. Cristina "Nina" Ahorro passed away on Tuesday.

She was 63.

Ahorro was a long-serving employee of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) for over two decades.

She had been facilitating the Youth and Women's National Team preparations and other PFF development projects during her tenure.

She was an administrator of the Asian Football Confederation Financial Assitance Programme (AFAP).

PFF President Nonong Araneta expressed his condolences following her death.

"Philippine football lost an esteemed friend in nina Ahorro," he said in a statement.

"Words cannot describe the feeling of losing a respected colleague and stakeholder. We will miss her dearly," he added.

PFF General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanas also paid tribute to the late official.

"Nina will always be remembered for her kindness, particularly to the Youth and Women's National Teams that she has been administering through the years. She had lived a memorable life devoted to the growth of Philippine football," he said.