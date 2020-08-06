Lakers stumble vs Thunder; Grizzlies continue drought

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers absorbed a blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 105-86, in the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

OKC's Chris Paul led the way for his squad in the victory with 21 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Danilo Gallinari chipped in with 19 points.

Already assured of the first seed in the Western Conference, Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were given a little rest as they played fewer minutes than their usual outings.

Both stars played about five mintues less than their season average for the Lakers.

James still topscored for Los Angeles with 19 points while Davis was limited to single digits with nine markers.

Lakers dropped their 16th game of the season for a 51-16 slate while the Thunder clinch their 41st victory with a record of 41-25.

The Thunder keep themselves at pace with fifth seed and fourth seed Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are in danger of slipping out of the eight-seed with another loss -- this time at the hands of the Utah Jazz, 124-115.

Rookie sensation Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have yet to win a game since the NBA tipped off its NBA restart.

With the Western Conference race for the playoffs so tight -- with other teams fighting for a spot in the post season only one or two games behind -- the Grizzlies will need to find their rhythm soon to push through.

Joe Ingles top scored for the Utah Jazz in the win over Memphis with 25 points.

In the other games, the Philadelphia 76ers won over the Washington Wizards, 107-98.

The Wizards are now a full eight games behind Orlando Magic in the race for the final playoff seat in the East.

Washington needs to stay at least five games behind the Magic to qualify for a playin for the postseason.

For their part, the Denver Nuggets scored win no. 45 with a 132-126 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nuggets tighten their hold on the third spot in the West while also keeping within striking distance of the second seed.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are now only half a game behind the LA Clippers.

Michael Porter Jr. paced Denver on offense with 30 points while Jokic tallied 25 markers.