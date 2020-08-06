COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 5: Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on August 5, 2020 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Lakers stumble vs Thunder; Grizzlies continue drought
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers absorbed a blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 105-86, in the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

OKC's Chris Paul led the way for his squad in the victory with 21 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Danilo Gallinari chipped in with 19 points.

Already assured of the first seed in the Western Conference, Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were given a little rest as they played fewer minutes than their usual outings.

Both stars played about five mintues less than their season average for the Lakers.

James still topscored for Los Angeles with 19 points while Davis was limited to single digits with nine markers.

Lakers dropped their 16th game of the season for a 51-16 slate while the Thunder clinch their 41st victory with a record of 41-25.

The Thunder keep themselves at pace with fifth seed and fourth seed Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are in danger of slipping out of the eight-seed with another loss -- this time at the hands of the Utah Jazz, 124-115.

Rookie sensation Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have yet to win a game since the NBA tipped off its NBA restart.

With the Western Conference race for the playoffs so tight -- with other teams fighting for a spot in the post season only one or two games behind -- the Grizzlies will need to find their rhythm soon to push through.

Joe Ingles top scored for the Utah Jazz in the win over Memphis with 25 points.

In the other games, the Philadelphia 76ers won over the Washington Wizards, 107-98.

The Wizards are now a full eight games behind Orlando Magic in the race for the final playoff seat in the East.

Washington needs to stay at least five games behind the Magic to qualify for a playin for the postseason.

For their part, the Denver Nuggets scored win no. 45 with a 132-126 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nuggets tighten their hold on the third spot in the West while also keeping within striking distance of the second seed.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are now only half a game behind the LA Clippers.

Michael Porter Jr. paced Denver on offense with 30 points while Jokic tallied 25 markers.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What’s up with the NU Bulldogs?
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
One of the biggest stories in local sports in the last couple of days has been the high-profile transfers of National University...
Sports
fbfb
Why foreign student-athletes make collegiate leagues better
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Pumaren, who coached the DLSU Green Archers to UAAP titles in 1998 to 2001 then again in 2007, believe that having FSAs play...
Sports
fbfb
Sage Tolentino officially a part of East West Private with Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The 7-foot-1 prodigy momentarily left home in Honolulu to bolster EWP’s training camp in Atlanta with the 7-foot-2 Sotto,...
Sports
fbfb
Collective conscience in NBA ‘bubble’
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Dallas Mavericks scout and former PBA TV analyst Jim Kelly is confident the NBA “bubble” won’t burst at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando, because of the “collective...
Sports
fbfb
Global players' wages still unpaid; suit filed
By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
After promising the Philippine Football Federation, the Philippines Football League, as well as the players and coaches of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Longtime Filipino football official passes at 63
By Luisa Morales | 32 minutes ago
Ahorro was a long-serving employee of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) for over two decades.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ex-Azkals star Chieffy Caligdong grooming Fil-Foreign prospects for national team
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Now a coach in Ontario, Canada, Caligdong is hoping to provide for the future of the Philippine Azkals by looking out for...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Nadal to skip US Open
11 hours ago
Defending champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he will not play in the US Open, citing concerns over the coronavirus and slamming...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Irish Magno grateful to reach home province before MECQ
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The flyweight boxer said it’s a timely escape act when she landed to Janiuay, Iloilo upon the cancellation of all domestic...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
GAB cites thriving Philippine esports scene amid pandemic
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
From being dubbed as the “future of sports”, esports rapidly rose as 'sports of the present' — making it...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with