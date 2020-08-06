COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Chieffy Caligdong
Instagram/Chieffy Caligdong
Ex-Azkals star Chieffy Caligdong grooming Fil-Foreign prospects for national team
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — He may have hung up his boots back in 2015, but former Azkals star Chieffy Caligdong is still doing his part to help Philippine football move forward.

Now a coach in Ontario, Canada, Caligdong is hoping to provide for the future of the Philippine Azkals by looking out for Fil-Foreign prospects.

Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Crossover Podcast, the former Air Force Officer and national team star revealed he has his eyes on a number of Fil-Canadian players who have the talent to don an Azkals jersey.

"Meron akong tatlong Fil-Canadian player dito and naglalaro sa Under-15 last year," Caligdong said.

"Buti nalaman nila dumating ako dito sa Canada and magkalapit lang yung city namin and kung saan ako nagsstay," he added.

The Barotac Nuveo, Iloilo native said that two of the young footballers actually reached out to him first, with his 17-year career with the Philippine Azkals earning him a reputation.

"Hinanap talaga ako ng dalawang player pero yung isa, nagkita kami sa isang laban," he said.

"Gusto ko silang igroom and gusto kong sana makita ko rin balang araw sa youth national team sa Pilipinas and they are really dedicated and yung passion talaga na gustong maglaro sa national team," he added.

Though half a world away from his homeland, Caligdong continues to carry his advocacy for Philippine football and its players.

"Nasa misyon natin yan," he said of working to improve and beef up national team talent even more.

"Dinala ko lang dito sa Canada. Yung sa akin lang... kung sino yung gusto mag ask ng tulong sa akin dito sa Canada na mga kaibigan natin na willing mag reinforce sa youth team or sa senior team balang araw, open naman yung pintuan ko," he said.

"And syempre gusto ko lang din matulungan yung Philippine football,"

Years after his final football game in Filipino pitches, Caligdong remains faithful to raising the bar for the Philippine Azkals.

