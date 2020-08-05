COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Olympics-bound Irish Magno
Released
Irish Magno grateful to reach home province before MECQ
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 3:53pm

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics bet Irish Magno heaved a sigh of relief after squeaking past  another lockdown as NCR and adjacent provinces reverted to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) earlier this week until August 18.

The flyweight boxer said it’s a timely escape act when she landed to Janiuay, Iloilo upon the cancellation of all domestic flights and public transportations that could have derailed her Summer Games preparations anew.

“I’m lucky to catch the last flight before MECQ. I’m very happy and grateful to be home,” said the 29-year old fighter, who thanked Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) in making this possible.

Though Magno is yet to finish her home quarantine, she already started online training sessions under the program designed by ABAP national coaches.

After her quarantine, she will ramp up her camp with serious training in gyms in Iloilo that are already allowed to operate under a lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) with the help of her former mentors there.

Magno’s upcoming gym training will be the first for here from a five-month limited movement at the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City since March amid the lockdown measures.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Don’t sell Manny short
By Joaquin Henson | August 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The London weekly trade magazine Boxing News recently took a close look at the world’s top 10 welterweights and came to the conclusion that reigning super WBA champion Manny Pacquiao is only the fourth best...
Sports
fbfb
Nets topple league-best Bucks
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The eighth-seeded Nets handed the Bucks their second straight loss behind Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's 26 points.
Sports
fbfb
Blazers take crucial win over Rockets to fan playoff hopes
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After a split from the free throw line from Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony sank a dagger three with 54 seconds left in the...
Sports
fbfb
Former FEU stalwarts give Blackwater hope in PBA campaign
By Charlie Flores | 21 hours ago
Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy expressed confidence on the team’s roster as it bolsters the “nucleus” of Far...
Sports
fbfb
This Ateneo women's cager survived COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Currently based in Pleasant Hill, California while collegiate sports in the Philippines remain in hiatus, Guytingco recalled...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Sage Tolentino officially a part of East West Private with Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The 7-foot-1 prodigy momentarily left home in Honolulu to bolster EWP’s training camp in Atlanta with the 7-foot-2 Sotto,...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Why foreign student-athletes make collegiate leagues better
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Pumaren, who coached the DLSU Green Archers to UAAP titles in 1998 to 2001 then again in 2007, believe that having FSAs play...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
GAB cites thriving Philippine esports scene amid pandemic
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
From being dubbed as the “future of sports”, esports rapidly rose as 'sports of the present' — making it...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Global players' wages still unpaid; suit filed
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
After promising the Philippine Football Federation, the Philippines Football League, as well as the players and coaches of...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Yulo’s Olympic bid gets P800,000 funding from MVP Sports
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
MVPSF president Al Panlilio said they have given extra funding worth P800,000 to the 19-year-old world champion gymnast in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with