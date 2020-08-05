Irish Magno grateful to reach home province before MECQ

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics bet Irish Magno heaved a sigh of relief after squeaking past another lockdown as NCR and adjacent provinces reverted to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) earlier this week until August 18.

The flyweight boxer said it’s a timely escape act when she landed to Janiuay, Iloilo upon the cancellation of all domestic flights and public transportations that could have derailed her Summer Games preparations anew.

“I’m lucky to catch the last flight before MECQ. I’m very happy and grateful to be home,” said the 29-year old fighter, who thanked Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) in making this possible.

Though Magno is yet to finish her home quarantine, she already started online training sessions under the program designed by ABAP national coaches.

After her quarantine, she will ramp up her camp with serious training in gyms in Iloilo that are already allowed to operate under a lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) with the help of her former mentors there.

Magno’s upcoming gym training will be the first for here from a five-month limited movement at the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City since March amid the lockdown measures.