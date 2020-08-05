COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Sage Tolentino is officially joining Kai Sotto in Atlanta-based basketball agency East West Private
FIBA.com/Instagram
Sage Tolentino officially a part of East West Private with Kai Sotto
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American high school star Sage Tolentino on Wednesday officially joined NBA G League-bound Kai Sotto and the rest of the trainees under East West Private umbrella to perfect his game and be ready for his anticipated junior year in Maryknoll High School.

The 7-foot-1 prodigy momentarily left home in Honolulu to bolster EWP’s training camp in Atlanta with the 7-foot-2 Sotto, FEU Guard Cholo Anonuevo and another Fil-Am standout Jayden Harper.

Like Sotto who has improved by leaps and bounds, the 16-year-old Tolentino is eyeing to unleash his full potential under EWP to continue his rise in US basketball scene with the NBA as the ultimate goal.

This early, the All-Hawaii First Team member already caught some eyes with an official offer from Kansas University and interests from Kentucky and Auburn.

Also a Gilas Pilipinas prospect, Tolentino is in no rush to commit with any collegiate team as he eyes to keep working on his game with compatriot Sotto, who likewise received a number of US NCAA offers before his G League jump.

Tolentino is coming off a banner year with 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks for Maryknoll, which copped back-to-back state championships in Hawaii.

