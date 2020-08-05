COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
GAB cites thriving Philippine esports scene amid pandemic
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – While most sports continue to endure uncertainty due to the pandemic, the booming esports discipline has thrived through this adversity and made a bigger name for itself.

From being dubbed as the “future of sports”, esports rapidly rose as 'sports of the present' — making it the “biggest” virtual avenue now for players and audience stuck at their homes sans a vaccine that would drag the world out from standstill.

“Pinakamaganda sa lahat ang esports. Shoot na shoot. Play at home. Bagay na bagay sa setup ngayon,” said Games and Amusement (GAB) Chairman Baham MItra in the PSA Forum as it becomes the most valuable sports now under their regulation.

“Esports is very innovative. They have lots of ideas. They have several sponsors. We welcome that esports is within the mandate of GAB.  They are the biggest right now.”

Though the booming virtual games have already gained ground the past years, its value as a tailor-fit indoor and virtual platform was magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic in light of the lockdown measures and quarantine implementations worldwide.

From live streaming audience, pot prizes, participants, online following and non-stop competitions here and abroad in the middle of the pandemic, esports has enjoyed a lone view at the summit.

The Philippines, for its part, recently flaunted its might as one of the world's esports-mad nations with championships in FIBA Esports Open (NBA2K) and Razer-Southeast Asia Invitationals (Mobile Legends and DOTA2) on top of the country’s domination in the 30th SEA Games last December.

Moves to include online games in bigger international tournaments such as the Asian Games and Olympics are also underway, leaving the sky as the only limit for esports amid the pandemic and even after it.

