This Ateneo women's cager survived COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — As a women's basketball player, Ateneo's Trina Guytingco has encountered a lot of battles in her life.

But none have been more crucial than her recent encounter with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Currently based in Pleasant Hill, California while collegiate sports in the Philippines remain in hiatus, Guytingco recalled her experience with the deadly virus.

"About three weeks [ago], I attended a basketball combine in Vegas. Prior to that, I was very cautious with everything that I was doing -- wearing a mask, washing my hands, practicing social distancing. I think I did a pretty good job, I thought I was," Guytingco narrated during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did podcast.

"[But] when I went to this camp, I spent three days with just a whole bunch of women, playing basketball. A couple of days later, I started feeling sick," she added.

Guytingco revealed that a teammate of hers in the camp had tested positive for the virus.

Once she started to experience some of the symptoms, it slowly took a physical and mental toll on her body.

"It was just very nerve-wracking and I didn't know what was about to happen... You keep on thinking about the tragic stories of COVID-19 like what if you deteriorate all of a sudden?," she said.

"It was a very rough week for me. I can tell you there was a lot of ups and downs with my mental state," she added.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles' star experienced fever, headaches, sore throat, loss of appetite and a lot of body aches.

Guytingco would later get tested and find out her results only two weeks after -- she had the coronavirus.

But the Lady Eagle was diligent in her handling of the situation and was able to recover fully without spreading the virus any more.

"When I got sick, I had to treat myself like I had COVID because my friend I had contact with had COVID. I treated myself like I was positive and my family treated me like I was positive... I was just in my room for a whole two weeks," she said.

Guytingco was able to recover from the virus and test negative after two weeks of home quarantine and treatment.

But with her close encounter with the health crisis rocking the world, Guytingco doesn't plan to take things any more lightly.

"We still don't know how much [worse] this virus can get. I don't know when I' 'safe'," she said.