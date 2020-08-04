COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bobby Ray Parks Jr.
STAR/File
Parks aims to become best version of himself
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – Being the namesake of his legendary father is both a boon and a bane for Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

He was hailed a bright prospect with the mere mention of his name.

True enough, talent runs in his veins, embedded in his genes.

The son of the PBA's only seven-time best import and Hall of Famer is worthy to carry on the Parks legacy.

When the elder Parks died of lung cancer at 51 in 2013, Rayray, then just 20 years old, was left to exploit his basketball talents.

Playing for the National University Bulldogs, the 6-foot-4 combo guard became two-time UAAP MVP and was wooed by many PBA teams.

Parks, however, opted to fly over to the United States and try to crack the NBA.

He fell short, going undrafted in 2015 before having uneventful stints in the NBA Summer League and the D-League.

Rather than toil along, Parks chose to return to the Philippines and latched on with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, where he garnered three MVP awards and one title.

An enticing offer from  Mandaluyong El Tigre came along and Parks landed in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

He shone despite the tough, rugged defense being clamped down on him without letup but couldn't push his team to the Datu Cup playoffs.

After years of skipping the PBA draft, Parks joined the 2018 class and was picked No. 2 by Blackwater Elite.

As predicted, Parks thrived and posted averages of 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with Blackwater, which eventually traded him to TNT Ka Tropa for three players.

In 32 games combined for Blackwater and TNT, Parks averaged 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assist, and 1.4 steals, proving once again he's MVP material.

Parks is far from satisfied. He wants to be a defensive stopper and power TNT to a PBA title.

If he can't be better than his father, he ought to be the best Ray Parks Jr.

PBA RAY PARKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is recruiting out of control in collegiate sports?
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
In order to try and answer that question as accurately as possible, you have to break down that question while pointing out...
Sports
fbfb
Jayden Harper, Ron Harper's Fil-Am son, joins Kai Sotto at East West Private
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, stands at 6'7" at only 15 years old.
Sports
fbfb
Veteran volleyball coach Ron Dulay passes away
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The Philippine volleyball community lost a pillar in veteran mentor Ron Dulay after his hard-fought battle against bone marrow...
Sports
fbfb
Parks aims to become best version of himself
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
Being the namesake of his legendary father is both a boon and a bane for Bobby Ray Parks Jr.
Sports
fbfb
Volley star prepares for beauty pageant
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s not a strange setting for volleyball star Michele Gumabao but preparing for the coming Miss Universe Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Davis conducts master class as Lakers sink Jazz to clinch top spot
3 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 42 points as the Los Angeles Lakers clinched top seeding in the Western Conference on Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Injury, obesity, stress: esports starts wising up to health problems
4 hours ago
Growing concern over health standards in esports has prompted a new federation to pledge to address the problem, as players...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
VanVleet drops career-best 36 points as Raptors cool Heat
4 hours ago
Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points as the Toronto Raptors dug deep to defeat the Miami Heat, 107-103, on Monday...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Pagdanganan seeks to get better for next LPGA bid
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
She’s got the power and the nerves, but Bianca Pagdanganan admits there’s so much learn, including dealing with...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Just a ‘short detour’
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
As the government granted the exhausted medical frontliners’ request for a “timeout,” it also pushed the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with