Veteran volleyball coach Ron Dulay passes away
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine volleyball community lost a pillar in veteran mentor Ron Dulay after his hard-fought battle against bone marrow disease.

He was 48.

Dulay was a legendary player in his heydays, leading FEU to three UAAP championships in the 90s.

But he was known more as a tactician, a motivator and a father to the volleyball industry with a three-decade coaching stints in the collegiate, amateur and national team level.

He was the author of La Salle men’s breakthrough UAAP championship in Season 64 and Ateneo women’s first Final Four appearance in Season 70.

Aside from serving in the national team under Ramil De Jesus in 2005 and Francis Vicente in 2017, Dulay also had coaching stints in collegiate squads UP and Letran as well as Philippine Superliga teams Foton and Generika-Ayala.

His latest stint was a deputy role for Marinerang Pilipina coach Vilet-Ponce De Leon in the PSL that was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

