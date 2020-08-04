COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bianca Pagdanganan
STAR/File
Pagdanganan seeks to get better for next LPGA bid
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – She’s got the power and the nerves, but Bianca Pagdanganan admits there’s so much learn, including dealing with anxiety and the adrenalin rush in pressure-packed settings.

“My nerves are okay…but just have to learn how to embrace it,” said Pagdanganan after launching her pro campaign with a joint 28th effort in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio last Sunday.

It was not a kind of finish the power-hitting SEA Games double gold medalist had wished to churn out but while her long game clicked, even clinching the driving honors in the 54-hole event, she struggled with her short game and putting.

“I wished I could’ve done better,” she added, pointing to her struggle with her irons and putting in tough conditions at Inverness Club.

But she expects to get better this week as the same Drive On field heads to the last of back-to-back championships in Ohio for the Marathon Classic, which gets going Thursday at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

“The two courses are very different so I’ll see what adjustments I have to make,” added the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who sampled the 6686-yard Highland Meadows layout yesterday.

After proving she’s a strong force to reckon with in long game, Pagdanganan, who posted a 295-yard driving norm at Inverness, hopes to put it all together this week, including ball-striking and putting.

But she also has to face a slew of talented, more experienced players also out to prove their worth, headed by Danielle Kang of the US, who is bidding to complete a sweep of the Ohio events after edging Frenchwoman Celine Boutier by one in Drive On.

World No. 2 Nelly Korda is also out to atone for her mediocre tied for 40th finish last week, along with the likes of fellow Americans Lexi Thompson and Lizettle Salas, Aussies Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Korean Amy Yang, England’s Jodi Shadoff and Chinese Yu Liu and former Major winners Angela Stanford and Brittany Lang of the US and Swede Pernilla Lindberg.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina seeks redemption after a missed-cut stint at Drive On with the Canlubang pro hoping to settle down and recover her rhythm and bearing after turning a pair of 78s at Inverness.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jayden Harper, Ron Harper's Fil-Am son, joins Kai Sotto at East West Private
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, stands at 6'7" at only 15 years old.
Sports
fbfb
Volley star prepares for beauty pageant
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s not a strange setting for volleyball star Michele Gumabao but preparing for the coming Miss Universe Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Filipino-American standout and Gilas Pilipinas prospect Remy Martin has pulled out from this year's NBA Draft to play his...
Sports
fbfb
What’s up with the NU Bulldogs?
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
One of the biggest stories in local sports in the last couple of days has been the high-profile transfers of National University...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Kiwi Ken Tuffin assured of inclusion in Gilas program
23 hours ago
Filipino-Kiwi wingman Ken Tuffin will remain part of the Gilas Pilipinas program as originally planned after his FEU commitment...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
Davis conducts master class as Lakers sink Jazz to clinch top spot
7 minutes ago
Anthony Davis scored 42 points as the Los Angeles Lakers clinched top seeding in the Western Conference on Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Is recruiting out of control in collegiate sports?
By Rick Olivares | 38 minutes ago
In order to try and answer that question as accurately as possible, you have to break down that question while pointing out...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Injury, obesity, stress: esports starts wising up to health problems
1 hour ago
Growing concern over health standards in esports has prompted a new federation to pledge to address the problem, as players...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
VanVleet drops career-best 36 points as Raptors cool Heat
1 hour ago
Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points as the Toronto Raptors dug deep to defeat the Miami Heat, 107-103, on Monday...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Just a ‘short detour’
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
As the government granted the exhausted medical frontliners’ request for a “timeout,” it also pushed the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with