COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
FEU's Ken Tuffin
UAAP
Fil-Kiwi Ken Tuffin assured of inclusion in Gilas program
(Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Kiwi wingman Ken Tuffin will remain part of the Gilas Pilipinas program as originally planned after his FEU commitment in the UAAP and amid his inclusion to the roster pool expansion of the New Zealand Tall Blacks.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio assured this as Tuffin emphasized his immediate goal of donning Tamaraws jersey for one last time in the upcoming UAAP Season 83 before thinking of his next move.

“The SBP has reached out to Ken through his agent to reiterate our intention to include him in the Gilas Men’s pool as originally planned,” said the SBP chief as Tuffins’ stint with Taranaki in the NZ-NBL led to the Tall Blacks pool nod for the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

“We are cognizant of his desire to play out his final year with FEU and the moment he is done with his collegiate eligibility, then we can progress.”

In 2018, former national team head Chot Reyes included Tuffin along with other teen stars here and abroad in the 23 for 23 Gilas pool aimed to prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting of the Philippines.

But the pool has since been dissolved with Reyes' departure and the main core of the pool already in the pros led by CJ Perez and Robert Bolick — who, nevertheless, eventually donned national colors in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The pool now in place is under program director Tab Baldwin and interim coach Mark Dickel, which Panlilio said Tuffin will be a part of soon. 

“Coach Tab is firm in his plan to include Ken in the pool. But he also made it a point to ensure that he will start engaging the moment Ken declares his availability right after his final year with FEU."

PBA rookies Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, Matt and Mike Nieto along with Thirdy Ravena, Dave Ildefonso, Justine Baltazar, Dwight Ramos, Kobe Paras, Jaydee Tungcab, and Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano make up the current Gilas pool with few PBA veterans.

FEU GILAS SBP UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jayden Harper, Ron Harper's Fil-Am son, joins Kai Sotto at East West Private
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, stands at 6'7" at only 15 years old.
Sports
fbfb
PBA's Blackwater now known as 'Bossing'
By Charlie Flores | 4 hours ago
Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy revealed the change in moniker of the PBA team Saturday, a marketing strategy he thinks would...
Sports
fbfb
Golf courses shut down under MECQ
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Golfers in at least five areas, including the NCR, stay off the fairways again for the next two weeks as President Duterte...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American standout and Gilas Pilipinas prospect Remy Martin has pulled out from this year's NBA Draft to play his...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan tops in driving, ties for 28th
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan made quite an impact in her LPGA Tour debut, emerging No. 1 in driving while finishing joint 28th with...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Training further delayed for Filipino Olympic aspirants amid MECQ 
By Joey Villar | 19 minutes ago
Tokyo-qualified Filipino athletes and other Olympic hopefuls based in the country would have to wait a couple of weeks more...
Sports
fbfb
34 minutes ago
Pinay rider vying for historic Olympic berth
By Olmin Leyba | 34 minutes ago
Mountain bike queen Ariana Dormitorio is bent on blazing a trail and becoming the first Pinay cyclist to make it to the ...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Fil-Kiwi Ken Tuffin assured of inclusion in Gilas program
1 hour ago
Filipino-Kiwi wingman Ken Tuffin will remain part of the Gilas Pilipinas program as originally planned after his FEU commitment...
Sports
fbfb
Age vs mileage
By Bill Velasco | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” – Henry Ford
16 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos captures kata gold in karate e-tourney
By Joey Villar | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Denied of a gold medal in an online karate tournament late last month due to a technical glitch, Fil-Am OJ delos Santos made sure not to let another golden chance slip away, topping the Balkan Open eTournament Kata/Kumite...
16 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with