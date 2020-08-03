Fil-Kiwi Ken Tuffin assured of inclusion in Gilas program

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Kiwi wingman Ken Tuffin will remain part of the Gilas Pilipinas program as originally planned after his FEU commitment in the UAAP and amid his inclusion to the roster pool expansion of the New Zealand Tall Blacks.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio assured this as Tuffin emphasized his immediate goal of donning Tamaraws jersey for one last time in the upcoming UAAP Season 83 before thinking of his next move.

“The SBP has reached out to Ken through his agent to reiterate our intention to include him in the Gilas Men’s pool as originally planned,” said the SBP chief as Tuffins’ stint with Taranaki in the NZ-NBL led to the Tall Blacks pool nod for the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

“We are cognizant of his desire to play out his final year with FEU and the moment he is done with his collegiate eligibility, then we can progress.”

In 2018, former national team head Chot Reyes included Tuffin along with other teen stars here and abroad in the 23 for 23 Gilas pool aimed to prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting of the Philippines.

But the pool has since been dissolved with Reyes' departure and the main core of the pool already in the pros led by CJ Perez and Robert Bolick — who, nevertheless, eventually donned national colors in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The pool now in place is under program director Tab Baldwin and interim coach Mark Dickel, which Panlilio said Tuffin will be a part of soon.

“Coach Tab is firm in his plan to include Ken in the pool. But he also made it a point to ensure that he will start engaging the moment Ken declares his availability right after his final year with FEU."

PBA rookies Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, Matt and Mike Nieto along with Thirdy Ravena, Dave Ildefonso, Justine Baltazar, Dwight Ramos, Kobe Paras, Jaydee Tungcab, and Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano make up the current Gilas pool with few PBA veterans.