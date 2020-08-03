COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Golf courses shut down under MECQ
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines – Golfers in at least five areas, including the NCR, stay off the fairways again for the next two weeks as President Duterte placed Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna Rizal and Bulacan back under stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Tuesday.

Eagle Ridge and Riviera, both in Cavite, were the first two issue advisories to their members of the shutdown with the rest expected to follow suit as the government heeded the appeal of the medical community to re-impose sterner lockdown measures in the Big City and nearby provinces to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health has reported the highest single-day jump of 5,032 new cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 103,185 with the medical workforce urging the President to revive the strict lockdown in Metro Manila and other areas for the next two weeks.

“In light of the Pres. Duterte’s announcement, placing the NCR, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under MECQ from Aug. 4-18, and in compliance with the IATF’s (Inter-Agency Task Force) guidelines, our club will be closed during the said period,” said the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in a statement.

It added that the club will reopen after August 18 or once the community quarantine in the area is relaxed.

“Pursuant to the proclamation of Pres. Duterte reverting the province of Cavite to MECQ, please be informed that Riviera Golf Club Inc. will be closed from Aug. 4 to 18,” said the RGCI Management in its advisory.

Others shutting down operations are Ayala Greenfield in Laguna, Royal Northwoods in Bulacan along with Wack Wack in Mandaluyong, Valley Golf in Antipolo, Eastridge in Binangonan and Manila Golf, Villamor, Navy, Veterans in Metro Manila and Alabang in Muntinlupa.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jayden Harper, Ron Harper's Fil-Am son, joins Kai Sotto at East West Private
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, stands at 6'7" at only 15 years old.
Sports
fbfb
PBA's Blackwater now known as 'Bossing'
By Charlie Flores | 1 hour ago
Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy revealed the change in moniker of the PBA team Saturday, a marketing strategy he thinks would...
Sports
fbfb
Caidic the triggerman with license to shoot
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
Long retired, he remains to be the country's most renowned sniper. The barometer of shooters.
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo Eaglet Lebron Lopez joins Kai Sotto's US handler
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Lopez, who plays for the Ateneo High School Blue Eaglets, will join former Eaglet Kai Sotto, and FEU-Diliman's Cholo Anonuevo...
Sports
fbfb
Golf courses shut down under MECQ
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Golfers in at least five areas, including the NCR, stay off the fairways again for the next two weeks as President Duterte...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Westbrook, Harden rally Rockets over NBA-best Bucks
11 minutes ago
Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and James Harden added 24 Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to rally the Houston Rockets over...
Sports
fbfb
28 minutes ago
What’s up with the NU Bulldogs?
By Rick Olivares | 28 minutes ago
One of the biggest stories in local sports in the last couple of days has been the high-profile transfers of National University...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pagdanganan tops in driving, ties for 28th
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan made quite an impact in her LPGA Tour debut, emerging No. 1 in driving while finishing joint 28th with...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Pagdanganan makes cut; Ardina falls
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan failed to cash in on an early start and scrambled for another rollercoaster round a one-over 73 that safely...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Volley star prepares for beauty pageant
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s not a strange setting for volleyball star Michele Gumabao but preparing for the coming Miss Universe Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with