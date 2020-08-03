Golf courses shut down under MECQ

MANILA, Philippines – Golfers in at least five areas, including the NCR, stay off the fairways again for the next two weeks as President Duterte placed Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna Rizal and Bulacan back under stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Tuesday.

Eagle Ridge and Riviera, both in Cavite, were the first two issue advisories to their members of the shutdown with the rest expected to follow suit as the government heeded the appeal of the medical community to re-impose sterner lockdown measures in the Big City and nearby provinces to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health has reported the highest single-day jump of 5,032 new cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 103,185 with the medical workforce urging the President to revive the strict lockdown in Metro Manila and other areas for the next two weeks.

“In light of the Pres. Duterte’s announcement, placing the NCR, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under MECQ from Aug. 4-18, and in compliance with the IATF’s (Inter-Agency Task Force) guidelines, our club will be closed during the said period,” said the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in a statement.

It added that the club will reopen after August 18 or once the community quarantine in the area is relaxed.

“Pursuant to the proclamation of Pres. Duterte reverting the province of Cavite to MECQ, please be informed that Riviera Golf Club Inc. will be closed from Aug. 4 to 18,” said the RGCI Management in its advisory.

Others shutting down operations are Ayala Greenfield in Laguna, Royal Northwoods in Bulacan along with Wack Wack in Mandaluyong, Valley Golf in Antipolo, Eastridge in Binangonan and Manila Golf, Villamor, Navy, Veterans in Metro Manila and Alabang in Muntinlupa.