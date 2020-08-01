COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Mark Abelardo (L) lost to Brazilian opponent Fabricio Andrade in ONE: No Surrender in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday
ONE Championship
Fil-Kiwi Abelardo stumbles in ONE Championship return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Abelardo suffered his second straight defeat after losing to Brazilian newcomer Fabricio Andrade in ONE: No Surrender in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Abelardo was caught in a rear-naked choke by Andrade in the second round and quickly tapped out of the match, which was held behind closed doors.

The Brazilian fighter clinched the victory with 1:11 left in the second round of his first bout with ONE Championship.

In its first live event amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the MMA promotional outfit showcased six bouts on Friday.

World Champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy both retained their titles after defeating their respective opponents in the co-main events.

Meanwhile, Superbon won over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a flyweight Kickboxing bout via Unanimous Decision.

In a women's atomweight fight, Stamp Fairtex made easy work of Sunisa Srisen via TKO after 3:59 minutes in the opening round.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 beat Panpayak Jitmuangnon in a Muay Thai Flyweight contest in the opening bout of the night.

