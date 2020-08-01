Ateneo Eaglet Lebron Lopez joins Kai Sotto's US handler

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The new signings continue for East West Private (EWP) with Lebron Lopez committing to the Atlanta-based agency.

Lopez, who plays for the Ateneo High School Blue Eaglets, will join former Eaglet Kai Sotto, and FEU-Diliman's Cholo Anonuevo in EWP.

Fil-Ams Sage Tolentino and Jayden Harper are also signees of EWP.

The agency announced Lopez's signing in a teaser on Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 16-year-old Lopez averaged 16 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocks a game for Ateneo High School.

Standing at 6'4", Lopez hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Ateneo Eaglet star Kai Sotto in the NBA G League.

