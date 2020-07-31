Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 lays down ground work for 'bubble' season

MANILA, Philippines — The country's newly minted pro 3x3 basketball league Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is going full speed ahead in planning its latest season.

A day after offically turning pro, the league sat down with team owners on Thursday to discuss the strict health protocols and details of their planned "bubble" season under the new normal amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now included in the sports given the green light to resume practices, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is eyeing to open a brand new season by the third week of September.

The whole season will be played in INSPIRE Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The complex, which is inside the National University-Laguna campus, includes a dormitel with 32 dorm-type, 20 hotel-type, and four executive rooms.

"We were able to go there and inspect the campus and it's a world-class campus. Kumpleto na, may hotel sa loob. Really nice facility," said league commissioner Eric Altamirano, who once served as head coach of NU.

"And one thing we requested from them is once we get into the bubble, kami lang yung tao sa loob ng campus, so that will really assure that everyone will be safe and air-tight." he added.

The commissioner also said that everyone involved in the bubble — players, coaches and staff — will all undergo COVID-19 tests before entering the complex.

The league has also prepared contingency plans should a player test positive amid the season.

"Of course, if they are tested positive, we will not allow them and they will have to be isolated. And, we will also have an emergency contingency plan for those who will test positive," he said.

Among those plans for positive cases include high-tech contact tracing — Altamirano said that it is among the major points he and his team had in mind as they drafted the health protocols for the league's return.

Apart from team owners and league officials, health officials were also present in laying down the ground work to discuss the importance of health protocols.