Reyes, Galang banner Manilla Santos-Ng's all-time DLSU squad

MANILA, Philippines — For the longest time, De La Salle University has been an undisputed powerhouse in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

With 11 UAAP titles to their name, more than a few Lady Spikers have stood out among the rest.

One of them is Manilla Santos-Ng, who delivered La Salle's first of three three-peats and a four-time UAAP champion in her time.

Her no. 14 jersey was even retired by the university for her accomplishments with the Taft squad.

In a recent guesting on web show Volleyball DNA, the DLSU legend herself named her all-time Lady Spikers squad.

Known for producing great middle blockers, Santos-Ng picked out the best-of-the-best with Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes.

Both now national team stalwarts, Baron and Reyes were instrumental to DLSU's return to glory in 2016 after beating archrival Ateneo in the UAAP finals.

Baron is even a UAAP MVP and is beginning to be recognized in international competitions as well, bagging back-to-back best blocker citations in the ASEAN Grand Prix last year.

For setters, Santos-Ng named Petro Gazz's Chie Saet and F2 Logistics' Kim Fajardo.

"Matalino, nagbabasa at saka inaaral talaga nila ang kalaban," Santos-Ng said of the two.

During her time with the Lady Spikers, Fajardo clinched three UAAP titles and three UAAP Best Setter recognitions.

While Santos-Ng's years of playing with Saet gave her first-hand experience to the latter's playmaking skills.

"Minsan kahit walang ganoong itinuro si coach, pinapapasok niya ako... Si Chie magaling, matalino," she said.

Kim Dy and Michele Gumabao grabbed the honor of Santos-Ng's recognition for opposite hitters.

Intimidating and efficient, Dy and Gumabao were scary producers for the Lady Spikers.

Wrapping up the list was Ara Galang and Des Cheng for open hitters.

Despite having not played for the national squad, Galang was a consistent scorer for DLSU during her collegiate days.

Meanwhile, the younger Cheng became a reliable scorer for the Taft-based squad in her time.