LeBron, Lakers escape Clippers NBA restart showdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers outlasted fellow Western Conference powerhouse Los Angeles Clippers, 103-101, in the second game of the NBA restart opening night in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

In an exciting and back-and-forth game, LeBron James passed the late Kobe Bryant in the most regular season wins to move up to ninth in the list.

The “Battle of Los Angeles” was indeed good as advertised as the game went into the last possession, with James sinking a clutch basket with 12 seconds to go to propel the Lakers to the victory.

Superstars James and Anthony Davis battled with Clippers own star duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Both teams traded baskets and runs in their first official game back after months of hiatus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With the Lakers ahead 103-101 in the final possession, James defensive stops on Leonard and then George on the switch enabled the Lakers to escape with the win.

James finished with 16 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

The star struggled in the first three salvos with only nine points to his name.

Davis was the reliable scorer for the Lakers with 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, George tallied a team-high 30 points with six triples in the losing effort for the Clippers, while Leonard chipped in with 28 points.

The Lakers tighten their hold on the first spot in the Western Conference, moving up to 50-14, The Clippers, for their part, drop to 44-21.