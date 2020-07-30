COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Nesthy Petecio finally back home in Davao Del Sur after whirlwind journey
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – World champion boxer Nesthy Petecio has come home, at last, after embarking on a roller-coaster journey for nine long months.

Her swab test came out negative Thursday after a stay at a quarantine facility in Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur that paved the way for her reunion with her family she last saw in October 2019. 

“Nakauwi na po ako. Sobrang laking bagay po nito dahil yung pamilya ko po yung inspirasyon ko,” beamed Petecio. “Sila po yung lakas ko. Sila ang dahilan kung bakit patuloy akong lumababan upang abutin yung pangarap ko sa Olympics.”

Petecio, the reigning AIBA women's world champion and SEAG gold medalist, has gone a long away before this homecoming as she opted to skip celebrating the holidays with her family last December to train for the Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

Unfortunately, she fell short with a quarterfinal loss in the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification in Jordan last March that also sparked the long quarantine agony when the pandemic erupted. 

Amid the strict community quarantine implementations nationwide, Petecio and the rest of the Philippine women’s boxing team got stuck at the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City for almost four months.

They then got recalled to PhilSports Complex in Pasig, where they spent another quarantine period for almost a month before a brief quarantine in Sta. Cruz government facility and her eventual homecoming.

Surviving and all from this bumpy experience the past months, Petecio’s eyes remain locked in on the ultimate prize as she looks to train with his father the rest of the year for another shot at the Olympics when the remaining qualifiers resume next year after the pandemic.

