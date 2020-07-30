ONE Championship back with first show aired on Cignal, TV5

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship returns Friday with a bang on new home Cignal TV and TV5 featuring two explosive world title fights behind closed doors in Bangkok, Thailand after a five-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

The largest MMA promotion in Asia ushers in ONE: NO SURRENDER with the main event pitting flyweight muay thai champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon against challenger Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy.

Starring in the co-main event is featherweight muay thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy, who will try to retain his belt against Yodsanklai “The Boxing Computer” Fairtex.

Fights kick off at 8:30 p.m. on One Sports and One Sports+ with replay on TV5 tomorrow at 11 p.m.

Local fans will also be in for a treat as Fil-Kiwi Mark “Tyson” Fairtex Abelardo returns to the cage against Brazilian Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade in a catchweight tiff.

Abelardo’s last fight was a decision loss against Troy Worthen in the closed-door ONE: King of the Jungle event in Singapore that also proved to be the last ONE fightcard before this anticipated Bangkok return.

All upcoming ONE events will be shown on Cignal, TV5 and its sister channels after both parties inked a multi-year partnership earlier this week.