COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA fans will have a unique experience in following their favorite teams in the NBA restart amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
AFP
How the NBA plans to recreate fan experience in season restart
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines – Fans won't be in the stands once the NBA season restart tips off on Thursday (Friday in Manila) in Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

But that doesn't mean basketball heads all over the world won't experience the same thrill of the pre-coronavirus pandemic basketball game.

Through its latest partnership with Microsoft, the NBA is set to give fans a unique courtside experience from the safety of their own homes.

Using Microsoft and Michelob Ultra, supporters of teams may experience surreal views of the basketball action inside the NBA bubble.

League Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum talked about the fan experience in a conference call on Wednesday.

"We've been very focused on how fans engage with our game, and we've worked with our broadcast and technology partners to develop in-venue and broadcast enhancements," Tatum said.

"You’ll see more camera angles, more microphones picking up different sounds, and D.J.’s and announcers that will be replicating the sounds and experiences that teams are accustomed to hearing in their arenas. We’re also going to debut something called “together mode,” which is an immersive virtual experience for fans," he added.

Through the virtual experience, fans will be put in views that would replicate courtside experience about 10 rows back from the court.

They will also be able to participate in cheering for their squads by impacting visual effects in the venue through a virtual cheering experience.

The fans' "cheers" will be reflected on the video boards in-venue with graphics and animations that capture the level of fan engagement around the world.

Adjusting to the new normal, the NBA has made sure to include its loyal fans across the globe in its journey.

For both the players and the fans, it definitely is a "Whole New Game".

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto imitates iconic LeBron James dunk
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After slamming the ball into the hoop, Sotto even did James' iconic celebration.
Sports
fbfb
Indian prospect joins Kai Sotto as latest Asian NBA G League recruit
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Indian teen star Princepal Singh joined Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto as the latest Asian pride to take his talent to the...
Sports
fbfb
Dwindling herd of ex-MBA stars
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
They're the remnants of a dwindling herd bound to be mastodons soon.
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 now a pro hoops league
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Established in early 2019, the 3x3 league aimed to help the Philippines rake in enough FIBA 3x3 points to be able to qualify...
Sports
fbfb
FEU's Tuffin called up to New Zealand national team
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 6'4" swingman was included in the New Zealand Tall Blacks' pool for the Olympic and Commonwealth games squads on Wed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Nesthy Petecio finally back home in Davao Del Sur after whirlwind journey
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 minutes ago
Her swab test came out negative Thursday after a stay at a quarantine facility in Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur that paved the...
Sports
fbfb
12 minutes ago
Report: Child abuse, lack of schooling taint NBA's China academies
12 minutes ago
Young players have been physically abused and left without schooling at NBA basketball academies in China, which were described...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
ONE Championship back with first show aired on Cignal, TV5
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The largest MMA promotion in Asia ushers in ONE: NO SURRENDER with the main event pitting flyweight muay thai champion Rodtang...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ardina eyes payback in LPGA return
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina gears up for some kind of a payback as she draws the very player who foiled her Symetra Tour Order of Merit...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Fil-Kiwi Abelardo ready to resume ONE Championship campaign
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Set to compete in ONE Championship's first live show since the pandemic began, Abelardo will go up against the debuting Fabricio...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with