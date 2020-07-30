How the NBA plans to recreate fan experience in season restart

MANILA, Philippines – Fans won't be in the stands once the NBA season restart tips off on Thursday (Friday in Manila) in Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

But that doesn't mean basketball heads all over the world won't experience the same thrill of the pre-coronavirus pandemic basketball game.

Through its latest partnership with Microsoft, the NBA is set to give fans a unique courtside experience from the safety of their own homes.

Using Microsoft and Michelob Ultra, supporters of teams may experience surreal views of the basketball action inside the NBA bubble.

League Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum talked about the fan experience in a conference call on Wednesday.

"We've been very focused on how fans engage with our game, and we've worked with our broadcast and technology partners to develop in-venue and broadcast enhancements," Tatum said.

"You’ll see more camera angles, more microphones picking up different sounds, and D.J.’s and announcers that will be replicating the sounds and experiences that teams are accustomed to hearing in their arenas. We’re also going to debut something called “together mode,” which is an immersive virtual experience for fans," he added.

Through the virtual experience, fans will be put in views that would replicate courtside experience about 10 rows back from the court.

They will also be able to participate in cheering for their squads by impacting visual effects in the venue through a virtual cheering experience.

The fans' "cheers" will be reflected on the video boards in-venue with graphics and animations that capture the level of fan engagement around the world.

Adjusting to the new normal, the NBA has made sure to include its loyal fans across the globe in its journey.

For both the players and the fans, it definitely is a "Whole New Game".