Fil-Kiwi Abelardo ready to resume ONE Championship campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Kiwi fighter Mark Abelardo is up and ready to return to the mixed martial arts stage after a prolonged hiatus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Set to compete in ONE Championship's first live show since the pandemic began, Abelardo will go up against the debuting Fabricio Andrade from Brazil in a 67-kilogram catchweight bout.

Despite extraordinary circumstances surrounding the preparation for his fight, Abelardo is ready to give a show.

"Quarantine and lockdown was hard to deal with at first due to many closures and enforcement of rules everywhere, however I was able to work around it with road work and solo training until the green light was given for group trainings," Abelardo told Philstar.com.

"It's an honor to be on ONE's returning card amongst many world champions. I feel ready to put on a show so expect fireworks," he added.

Clashing on Friday at ONE: No Surrender in Bangkok, Thailand in a closed-door setting, Abelardo is looking to get back on the winning column after suffering a loss last February.

While his opponent lacks in experience in MMA, the 28-year-old isn't planning to underestimate his foe.

"I hope he is ready because I'll be giving him all I've got and more. Fabricio is a high-level striker... I never look past my opponents so I will not take him lightly regardless of his experience in MMA," he said.

Abelardo also didn't forget to share a message of hope for fellow Filipinos and a reminder to do the right things during the health crisis.

"To the Filipino citizens dealing with the current COVID-19 crisis — I hope that you, your loved ones and your colleagues are safe and well. I can honestly say that I’ve never experienced an event with such a drastic impact on how we live and work as the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Now more than ever, we must do the right things and be prepared to take steps beyond what we’re typically required to do," he added.

Abelardo's fight and the rest of the ONE: No Surrender fight card will be aired live in the Philippines Friday night on the promotion's new broadcast home TV5 and Cignal.

Asia's biggest MMA promotion recently moved to the new broadcasting home after ABS-CBN was denied a renewal of franchise by the House of Representatives.