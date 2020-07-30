Chooks 3x3 pro hoops league eyes September bubble

MANILA, Philippines – After recently receiving professional status from the Games and Amusement Board, the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League is targeting the third week of September as its start and holding it in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna using super strict protocols.

“We are going to hold our first two legs inside the bubble at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, which is a world-class campus complete with a hotel and a really nice facility,” said league commissioner Eric Altamirano.

“One thing we requested from them is that we should be the only ones in the campus so that everyone will safe and the venue air-tight.

“Once you get in, you will no longer be allowed to get out. Once you get out, I don’t think you will be allowed to enter again,” he added.

Altamirano said everyone, players, coaches, referees and staff alike, will be submitted into a battery of COVID-19 tests before they will be allowed to enter the bubble where they would have to follow stringent guidelines.

“Less than a week prior to entry, there will be PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testings and on the day itself it there will be rapid test to ensure whoever goes in will be safe,” said Altamirano.

“If we enter Thursday, hold first leg Friday, break Saturday, another rapid test inside the bubble. Then play second leg Sunday. Sunday night right after second leg everybody will get out from the bubble. Every two weeks we’ll get inside the bubble,” he added.

The league, founded by Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. president Ronald Mascarinas, turned pro Wednesday after getting the final stamp of approval from GAB through its chairman Abraham Mitra.

Mitra said he was impressed by the league’s protocols and it can resume practice just like other pro-leagues like the PBA, football and boxing next week.

“The safety protocols they sent us were good. And yes, all pro leagues will be allowed to practice,” said Mitra.