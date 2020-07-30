Time for a Philippine football museum and Hall of Fame

MANILA, Philippines — I think it would be marvelous to have these two things — a Philippine football museum and a Hall of Fame.

And if I may add, hopefully both can be in conjunction with the Philippine Football Federation and not under it to maintain the spirit of fair play.

If we go by history, or as it is recorded, football was introduced by the British in 1895. By that count alone, this means the game has been played in this country for 125 years! This year is also the 10th Anniversary of the historic 2010 Suzuki Cup where the Philippines announced itself as an emerging football nation.

So it’s the 125th year of football in this country and it is also the anniversary of the what helped turn the game around in this country. It is the best time to do this, pandemic, and all. You can start laying the groundwork.

Furthermore, since 1895, there have been milestones and giants in the game.

The Philippine Football Museum

A Philippine football museum could perhaps be done in conjunction with some national museums — maybe a wing huge enough to accommodate the display cases with an eye toward expansion. This could also be a start for other sports that have their own history such as boxing or even Philippine Olympics. What a draw that would be for these museums!

When you have a museum, you can do display cases and exhibit booths films that celebrate the game and its pioneers and movers. If you have been to Cooperstown, the home of baseball, then you know what I mean.

Imagine a “shrine” to Paulino Alcantara put together with the help of FC Barcelona. I have gone around Iloilo with the help of the Iloilo Football Association (care of the hard working Duffy Botavera) trying to trace his story, but no one really knows. Strange isn’t it?

An exhibit featuring the 1991 Southeast Asian Games where the Philippines scored a stunning 1-nil upset of Malaysia care of a goal by Norman Fegidero would be nice.

And of course, there is the 2010 Suzuki Cup.

Who wouldn’t want to know about the old leagues that were held at Ugarte Field? There’s so much!

When you have a museum, you will draw crowds and potential sponsors to the game. It would also be nice to receive a little assistance from FIFA.

A museum will allow its caretakers to freely collect not only information but also memorabilia. As a people, the Filipino isn’t very good at caretaking. It is sad. Nor are we good at remembering history which is why we are looped into a crazy cycle. Of what it is, I leave it to your imagination.

I find it hilarious that there have been attempts by other bodies to put up a certain music-style Hall of Fame and even sports. But it is oft self-serving as the people who are nominated are also the organizers. A joke isn’t it? And then that is it. You don’t hear from them until it is time again to further whatever agendas they have.

So it must be composed of members of the media with some help perhaps from officials from the museum.

The Philippine Football Hall of Fame

This is also to celebrate the greats who have helped grow the game. Criteria must be established with the facts to back them up. It shouldn’t be easy to enter the Hall of Fame. And it shouldn’t be difficult as well provided the criteria is followed to the letter.

This could be done around the time the PFF holds its annual Congress so it can be on their activity calendar.

You can have two pioneers of the game, a club, a coach, two women’s football representatives, and two men’s players. That’s enough for the first year because you can do every year. And you know what — you do not need to meet this quota. Say for example, I do not think you can have a club celebrated every year. The criteria should be met. Now you can include college teams especially those that were dynasties. But definitely, not for the weekend warriors.

For pioneers, this is where you can place someone like Alcantara.

For the men’s representative, you can have one from the yesteryears and one from the modern era provided he is retired (as to how long that has to be in the criteria) and deserving.

And to make it really special, not only do these inductees have their own exhibits in the museum, but they also receive something whether it is some form of money to go with a plaque certifying their being in the Hall of Fame.

In my opinion, this is worth doing as it will help a sport sorely in need of a push. Now we’re looking for some colleagues with no agendas to help this thing get off the ground and for people in the football community to talk and also push for it.