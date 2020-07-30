Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 now a pro hoops league

MANILA, Philippines — It's official — the country has its own 3x3 basketball pro league.

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) gave the historic approval to Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 on Wednesday.

Established in early 2019, the 3x3 league aimed to help the Philippines rake in enough FIBA 3x3 points to be able to qualify for the Olympics.

The league became succesful in this endeavor with the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad slated to compete in the Olympic Qualifying tournament next year before the postponed Tokyo Summer games kick off.

But now with its professional status, the league becomes more than a stepping stone for Olympic hopefuls — rather, it will become a viable goal for a Filipino hooper to aspire for.

"This will provide our local players the opportunity to explore possibilities as a professional career in 3x3 basketball," league commissioner Eric Altamirano said.

The Philippines joins the likes of Japan, Australia, New Zealand and majority of European countries that also have its own 3x3 pro league.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is currently hope to the country's Top 10 3x3 plyers — Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Dylan Ababou, Karl Dehesa, Santi Santillan, Jaypee Belencion, Chris De Chavez, Ryan Monteclaro, Gab Banal and Leo De Vera.

Munzon and Pasaol are set to represent the Philippines in the Olympic qualifiers, along with Southeast Asian Games 3x3 gold medalists CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.