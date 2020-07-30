COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The NBA closely worked with its player's association in creating the season restart plan
AFP
Partnership with players key to success of NBA restart
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has shown off its resilience as a league following a successful return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Set to tip off on Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31 in Manila), the NBA conquered many hurdles in order to get back on their feet despite the health crisis.

For NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, this couldn't have been done without the league's great partnership with its players.

"There's two things. One is the partnership with the players. We could not do this if we did no have an incredible working relationship with the players," Tatum said in a conference call with international media on Wednesday.

"They have to agree that the conditions that we were creating were going to be safe and going to be healthy for them and everybody involved... even around the social justice messages, that was in conjuction and in partnership with our players, as well," he added.

The NBA worked closely with its players, represented by the NBA Players Association in creating the NBA "bubble" — ensuring concerns of its athletes were heard as the US continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from conversations about health and safety, activism and social justice were given thought about both the league and the players with the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Despite being inside the NBA campus as the season rolls on, the players are given chances to support the movement through statements on jerseys and using their platforms during post-game interviews.

This ideal balance between the league's and players' needs were achieved through long and meaningful dialogue between the two parties.

"We had weekly and many times several times a week... we were on calls and had meetings with the Players' Association... the partnership with the players is really important, really critical. We couldn't have done it without them," Tatum said.

But apart from the players, the league's successful return is also attributed to close partnerships with relevant health officials.

"The second biggest contributing factor, I think, is the work that we've done with out experts because again, the safety and health of everyone involved — we are doing something here that we've never done before and that very few people, if anyone, have actually ever attempted to do before," Tatum said.

"It's a massive undertaking, and it requires a lot of cooperation with experts in lots of different areas," he added.

Set to kick off in full swing on Thursday (Friday in Manila), the NBA's setup may become a blueprint for other basketball leagues in their plan for return — like the local Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

But if the PBA expects to enjoy the same success as its US counterpart, both players and league officials will need to practice the same type of discussions and discipline that the NBA has been able to achieve.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Indian prospect joins Kai Sotto as latest Asian NBA G League recruit
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Indian teen star Princepal Singh joined Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto as the latest Asian pride to take his talent to the...
Sports
fbfb
Pro 5-on-5 basketball may be allowed in MGCQ areas
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The IATF is open to eventually permit actual PBA games, among other professional and combat sports, in areas considered low...
Sports
fbfb
Dwindling herd of ex-MBA stars
By Roy Luarca | 20 hours ago
They're the remnants of a dwindling herd bound to be mastodons soon.
Sports
fbfb
MPBL in talks with GMA, PTV4, One Sports for new TV home
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
GMA, PTV4 and One Sports are the three networks so far in early discussion with the booming amateur league according to MPBL...
Sports
fbfb
Sage Tolentino officially a training teammate of Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
EWP, agent of Sotto, hosted a sendoff for the seven-foot Tolentino in Hawaii with his friends and family before he buckles...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
WATCH: Kai Sotto imitates iconic LeBron James dunk
By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
After slamming the ball into the hoop, Sotto even did James' iconic celebration.
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Obiena vies in online pole vault meet
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics qualifier EJ Obiena returns to action next month in a virtual competition against the world’s finest...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Pingris calls on peers to be responsible in PBA bubble
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
PBA players are both excited and wary of the upcoming training resumption but fully embrace the method by which the pro league...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Sisi hopes for volleyball restart
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s been four months since UAAP Season 81 MVP and Athlete of the Year Sisi Rondina has been holed up at home in Cebu...
Sports
fbfb
Daza backs Garcia’s Hall bid
By Joaquin Henson | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
ABAP vice chairman Raul Daza is a man of integrity, action and principles.
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with