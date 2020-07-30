WATCH: Kai Sotto imitates iconic LeBron James dunk

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League commit Kai Sotto is aiming to be the best as he continues to pursue his dream of being the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

What better way to do so than imitating one of the best to ever do it in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James?

Sotto showed off his James impression on Instagram on Wednesday, creating his own version of James' one-handed tomahawk slam dunk.

After slamming the ball into the hoop, Sotto even did James' iconic celebration.

Sotto is continuing to improve his game as the NBA G League season remains stalled amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But the 7'2" cager is working to stay active despite the uncertainty of the G League season with his continuous training.

Sotto is expected to be the starting center of the newest NBA G League squad which will be part of the developmental league's new professional pathway.

Sotto will be joined by Filipino-American Jalen Green and other young prospects across the US and the world.