5-on-5 basketball may be allowed in MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines – Already allowing limited physical conditioning for the pro cagers in the current General Community Quarantine (GCQ), the IATF is open to eventually permit actual PBA games, among other professional and combat sports, in areas considered low risk.

Based on the recently-signed DOH-GAB-PSC Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2020-0001, contact drills and 5-on-5 basketball games may be given the green light in low risk areas (modified GCQ).

“Practice and actual games for professional sports as well as combat sports may be allowed provided that the minimum public health standards are met,” the order said.

“Provided further that participants have no symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for the past 14 days prior to resumption of the activity and subject to observance of self-quarantine and strict monitoring of health status after the activity,” it added.

The games, if ever, won’t have an on-site audience and will just be streamed live, the JAO stipulated.

The eyed resumption of the PBA season, of course, is largely dependent on the improvement of the health situation in Metro Manila.

The capital is on GCQ (moderate risk status) until the end of the month and it’s unclear whether it will ease into the more relaxed MGCQ (moderate risk with modifiers) or MGCQ (low risk). There's reportedly even a chance it could revert to the stricter modified enhanced GCQ, where all kinds of sports activities are barred.

In the present GCQ, the government is allowing only a maximum of five participants per batch doing physical conditioning and non-contact strength training.

It will jack up to as many as 10 people each group if NCR improves to MGCQ with modifiers status.