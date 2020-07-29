COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Orlando, FL - JULY 28: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets talks with the team in the huddle during the game on July 28, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
DAVID SHERMAN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Harden shines as Rockets rout Celtics in final day of scrimmages
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – Former MVP James Harden scored 24 points in a single half to lead the Houston Rockets in a 137-112 rout of the Boston Celtics in the final day of scrimmages at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Finishing with 35 points, Harden helped his squad wrap up the exhibition games with a 2-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers were locked in a tight battle that reached overtime.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 40 points to give Dallas the victory, making it their second win out of the three scrimmages.

Defending champions Toronto Raptors failed to achieve a 3-0 sweep before the season restart tips off after falling to the Phoenix Suns, 106-117.

The Suns' Mikal Bridges picked up where he left off since their last game and led the way with 26 points.

The San Antonio Spurs also managed to snag a win after losing their first two scrimmages at the expense of the Indiana Pacers, 118-111.

Rudy Gay paced the Spurs on offense with 23 points, Keldon Johnson chipped in with 21 markers of his own.

Other results of the final day of exhibition games included the Oklahoma City Thunder's 131-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies' 128-110 victory over the Miami Heat.

Teams will have one more day of rest before the NBA season officially restarts on Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31 in Manila).

A double-header between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, will mark the official restart of the stalled season.

