MPBL in talks with GMA, PTV4, One Sports for new TV home

MANILA, Philippines – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) has entered initial talks with three networks in search of a possible new TV home after the shutdown of broadcast partner ABS-CBN.

GMA, PTV4 and One Sports are the three networks so far in early discussion with the booming amateur league according to MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

“Yes, meron na proposals and initial talks,” Duremdes told The STAR.

Though nothing is concrete yet, these early negotiations loom as a welcome development for the league that was left without a TV home two weeks ago after the House of Representatives denied ABS-CBN's broadcast franchise application.

The giant network served as home of the MPBL since its foundation in 2018.

As the MPBL moves on with continuous talks with the said networks, Duremdes said they are eyeing to land the same block-time on prime-time schedule deal it had with ABS-CBN that already lapsed last March.

“Same (setup) pa rin,” added Duremdes with the MPBL using its own production crew during a good four-season run with ABS.

The MPBL has the full year to strike a partnership with any given network with the postponement of its fifth season to 2021 due to the pandemic.

With regards to its stalled 2020 Chooks-to-Go — MPBL Lakan Season Divisional Finals pending the green light on games resumption, Duremdes said that they would settle for social media live streaming if there is still no TV partner by then.