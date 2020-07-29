Gilas women's Bernardino featured on FIBA website

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas women mainstay Afril Bernardino is the latest athlete to be noticed by their sport's international federation after being featured on Fiba.com.

Bernardino spoke about her experiences playing abroad on the feature with male counterparts like Thirdy Ravena and Kai Sotto continue to create buzz for Pinoys outside of the country.

The national team stalwart shared the welcoming atmosphere when she played in Malaysia but also yearned for the same kind of program for women ballers here in the country.

"When I went to Malaysia, I had other teammates in the national team who were also playing for other teams in the league... I was very excited for them as well because we were ne of the very few lucky Filipina ballers representing the Philippines," Bernardino shared to Fiba.com.

"However, I did feel a bit jealous because I really wish we had the kind of basketball program Malaysia has because not only did they have leagues for their national team players but also for regular women who are just really passionate about basketball," she added.

Most Filipinas like Bernardino, national team players Allana Lim, Chack Cabinbin, Gemma Miranda, Andrea Tongco, and most recently Jack Danielle Animam, usually need to go overseas to find viable experience for basketball after college.

But with talks to create a pro women's basketball league already under way, future female cagers will not need to leave the country anymore.

Bernardino hopes her experiences, as well as the recent success of the women's national team has enjoyed, will inspire younger players to follow in their footsteps.

"To all those girls out there who love basketball as much as we do... Continue what we have been fighting for, no matter what other people say to discourage you from playing the game," she said.

Bernardino's feature on the international federation's site follows the likes of Alisha del Campo and Sisi Rondina's exposure on FIFA.com and FIVB.com, respectively.

Despite the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Filipino athletes continue to make noise around the world.