Ken Tuffin (R) with the Taranaki Mountainairs
Fil-Kiwi Ken Tuffin's NBL playoff game to be aired live in the Philippines
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 9:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans can catch Filipino-Kiwi Ken Tuffin's New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL) action live on Wednesday, July 29.

Their game is set to be aired on One Sports HD, Tuffin and the Taranaki Mountainairs face a do-or-die situation as they fight for a spot in the semifinals of the seven-team league.

Tuffin and Taranki will need to get out of a slump when they face the Franklin Bulls to keep their NZ NBL campaign alive.

Taranki have lost three of their last four games while the FEU star also dipped in his individual stats in those last four games.

Tuffin averaged 10.78 points on a high 51.47% shooting along with 5.67 rebounds in his first nine outings with the Kiwi squad but dipped to the norms of 6.5 markers on 32.14% shooting late in the season.

"I think the teams are starting to pay a lot of attention to me. I was a part of the other team's scouting report, trying to deny me and take me out of the game," Tuffin said of his recent outings.

"I came into this competition quite unknown so it was more of the fact that when I started to play more, they were able to figure out who I was and what I was capable of. I think it's just a credit to that," he added.

The win-or-go-home game will be shown live on One Sports at 3:30 p.m. while Smart Sports will air the game live along with a pre-game, halftime and post-game show on its social media platforms.

This development gave the 23-year-old Tuffin extra motivation going into the game.

"It's awesome! Hearing about that makes me want to give that extra, knowing that people will be watching and supporting from the Philippines," he said.

