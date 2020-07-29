COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Pro basketball and football teams are set to return to training any time soon with the final nod from government and sports officials already in place with the Joint Administrative Order
PBA images/FILE
Sports progress under COVID-19: Pro basketball, football to proceed with training
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 9:21am

MANILA, Philippines — It is full speed ahead to return to training for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Philippine Football League (PFL).

After a delay in their comeback amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the PBA and the PFL finally got the official nod to start limited practices again with the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) released last week.

The JAO was signed by officials of the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and the Department of Health (DOH).

Squads from both teams are expected to get back to training and conditioning any time soon.

While the return to training is a big step in the right direction, an imminent return of both leagues is yet to be seen as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

Apart from basketball and football, pro boxing and mixed martial arts were given the nod to restart their camps within the conditions set by the JAO.

Meanwhile, volleyball leagues in the country have yet to receive any approval on a possible return to practice.

Considered semi-pro leagues, the Philippine Superliga (PSL) and the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) are still awaiting word on the fate of their seasons as the pandemic rolls on.

Chairman Baham Mitra offered the services of GAB to help the leagues get the greenlight, but it would require both leagues to turn pro so that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease allows GAB as its regulatory agency.

Mitra said that the leagues have already submitted its proposal to restart to the DOH, but may not be approved without a government supervising authority.

