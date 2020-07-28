Antonio sustains form, tops Camer online chess

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Joey Antonio sustained his online chess romp, putting up another superb performance to dominate the field and rule the Arena Grandmaster Angelito Camer online tournament on Lichess.org Tuesday.

Antonio, priming up for the Philippines’ campaign in the inaugural Online Olympiad in two weeks time, racked up 12 victories and topped the one-day, 13-round event undefeated, posting a 92 percent win rate and performance rating of 2632. He settled for a draw in the sixth round to finish with 42 points.

The 58-year-old 13-time national champion and 10-year Olympiad veteran also topped the dry-run tournament of Philippine E-9 chess club last Monday, a week after blowing the opposition to crown himself the first Asian Seniors champion.

National Master Gerry Cabellon placed second with 31 points while fellow NMs Julius Sinangote and Homer Cunanan took the next two spots with 30 and 28 points, respectively.

Antonio hopes to keep the momentum of his string of victories for the Online Olympiad where GMs Mark Paragua, Banjo Barcenilla and Darwin Laylo will lead the country’s bid in the tournament held in place of the classical chess due to the pandemic.

The five-division event is actually ongoing but the Philippines, grouped in Division 2, will only start on Aug. 14 with other 35 seeded countries in the group and the top 15 coming from Division 3 competition.

The Philippines, led by team captain and legend GM Eugene Torre, also features WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, IM Daniel Quizon, WIMs Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Kylen Joy Morido, Catherine Secopito and Bernadette Galas and Michael Concio Jr. and Jerlyn Mae San Diego.

Under the mixed format event, each team will consist of six players, including two U-20 (boy and girl) and two women. The time control is 15 minutes + 5 seconds increment per move.

Heading the Division 2 cast are Germany, Romania, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Italy, England, Hungary, Israel and Belarus.

Russia, China and the US, meanwhile, hold the top three spots in the Top Division with Alexander Grischuk (2784) leading the Russians, Ding Liren (2836) spearheading the Chinese, and Wesley So (2741) top-billing the American roster