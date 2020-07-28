COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial
STAR/File
PBA teams to undergo COVID-19 test before resuming practice
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – PBA teams will have to wait some more days before they can start sweating it out in small groups.

League Commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR the squads are scheduled to undergo PCR (swab) testing on August 6 and 7 yet, forcing the PBA to adjust the target date of the sessions' kickoff to August 10 or 11.

The PBA initially targeted August 3 or 4 following Monday’s signing of the IATF’s Joint Administrative Order officially clearing the non-scrimmage training under strict health protocols.

“We wanted to schedule the tests this week but we’re told Makati Med’s testing facility is fully booked for the whole week. We got the August 6 and 7 booking for the teams,” Marcial told The STAR.

Nine of the ballclubs will be swabbed at Makati Med while the three teams under the San Miguel Corp. umbrella will be tested in the company’s own facility at about the same time.

“We’re still on track,” said Marcial, who hopes the non-scrimmage physical conditioning activities will run smoothly and be elevated to scrimmages by September and eventually to the resumption of play by early October.

“We’re upbeat we can come back,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marcial said Blackwater will have to join the rest in the scheduled PCR testing despite already getting swabbed last week as part of the league’s sanction for their “premature practice.”

“They have to get swabbed again (alongside the other teams) because by then, more than 14 days have already passed since their test,” he stated.

The league, through deputy commissioner Eric Castro, will attend a meeting with GAB and the DOH to discuss additional safety measures in the protocols approved by the IATF.

“Once we receive the updated protocols, we will call a meeting with the team managers so they will be guided accordingly,” said Marcial.

PBA WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meet the first Filipino born overseas to play for Azkals
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
When Filipino-Australian Leigh Gunn looks back at his stint with the Philippine men’s football team — 16 international...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Baby Tamaraw heads to US for training, signs with Kai Sotto's agent
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Anonuevo, a 6'4" swingman for the Baby Tamaraws, signed with East West Private — the same agency that represents...
Sports
fbfb
NBL, Women's NBL to go pro
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Soon, there will be two professional basketball leagues in the country where Filipino players men and women alike can aspire...
Sports
fbfb
Kyrie Irving pledges $1.5M to WNBA opt outs
6 hours ago
Kyrie Irving has pledged $1.5 million to provide financial support to WNBA players who choose to sit out the season, the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG karate champ Jamie Lim determined to qualify to Tokyo Olympics
By Olmin Leyba | 6 hours ago
A Southeast Asian Games champion, the talented daughter of "The Skywalker" wants to be an Olympian karateka.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PBA teams to undergo COVID-19 test before resuming practice
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
PBA teams will have to wait some more days before they can start sweating it out in small groups.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
ONE Championship finds new broadcast home at TV5, Cignal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Cignal TV and TV5 added ONE Championship, the largest MMA promotion in Asia, to its piling prized sports league possessions...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Schrock is team captain and playing assistant coach for United City
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Stephan Schrock will assume the twin role of team captain and playing assistant coach for United City FC, the club that took...
Sports
fbfb
Missing the Jones Cup
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 28, 2020 - 12:00am
There have been 40 men’s basketball competitions in the Jones Cup since its inception in 1977 as Chinese-Taipei’s tribute to the late Renato William Jones who served as FIBA’s first secretary-general...
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Duterte backs establishment of Sports Academy
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Recognizing the role of a sports learning center in creating a deeper pool of world-class talents, President Duterte on Monday...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with