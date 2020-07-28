COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ONE Championship finds new broadcast home at TV5, Cignal
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal TV and TV5 added ONE Championship, the largest MMA promotion in Asia, to its piling prized sports league possessions after officially inking a multi-year partnership Tuesday.

ONE joined NBA as the latest international sports leagues finding the country’s undisputed sports network as their new home following the announcement of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong and Cignal and TV5 president Robert Galang.

Galang said it’s another step to the network’s “mission of delivering the best sports content" on Philippine TV. 

"ONE Championship is a welcome addition to the growing list of world-class sports properties that we offer. ONE Championship is one of the fastest growing MMA and content brands globally and is a key platform where Filipino athletes have competed at the highest level with some of the best fighters in the world,” he said.

For ONE’s part, Sityodtong said he can’t wait to work with TV5, the nation's leader in digital innovation that is also home to the Asia’s oldest professional basketball league PBA.

“Together, we will bring new content offerings to our fans,” he added.

The pact between ONE and TV5 begins right away this July 31 when the MMA promotion comes out of a four-month hiatus to stage a closed-door ONE: SURRENDER event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Featuring Fil-Kiwi Mark Fairtex Abelardo against Brazil's Fabricio Andrade, the ONE’s first fightcard since March will be shown live on the network’s sister channels One Sports and One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. with replay on TV5 on August 1 at 11 p.m.

Two Filipino fighters in Brandon Vera (heavyweight) and Joshua Pacio (straweight) are current ONE champions in their respective divisions.

CIGNAL ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TV5
Philstar
