Schrock is team captain and playing assistant coach for United City

MANILA, Philippines – Stephan Schrock will assume the twin role of team captain and playing assistant coach for United City FC, the club that took over the Ceres Negros franchise.

Schrock played a key part in the Busmen’s three-year dominance in the Philippines Football League and will reprise it for UCFC.

“He wants to be able to compete at the highest level and be able to win more titles but he also wants to prepare for his second career once he steps off the field so our objectives are aligned perfectly well,” UCFC co-founder Eric Gottschalk said.

“Stephan will not only lead the team on the field as ‘Captain’ but also off the field as a playing-assistant coach/trainer, as a first step to fulfill his ambition to become a fully certified football coach in the coming years,” he added.

The Azkals skipper signed up with UCFC yesterday, choosing to stay despite offers from overseas in the wake of Ceres’ decision to sell the franchise.

“Having Stephan commit to stay at the new Club means a lot not just to the organization but also to the fans. He is the captain and the leader of the team and that is what is needed especially since we are trying to establish our new identity on and off the field,” said Gottschalk.

"it would have been a big loss for Philippines football if Schrock would leave the PFL to compete elsewhere. His commitment to the local league shows his seriousness of trying to make a difference but also his trust in our vision for the Club”, he added.

Schrock’s signing came a day after the PFL teams received the go-signal from the IATF to resume practices under health protocols.

“We look forward to the clubs preparing for the PFL 2020 season,” said Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta, who thanked the DOH, GAB and PSC for signing the Joint Administrative Order which allows training.