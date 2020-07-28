COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jamie Lim during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Instagram/Jamie Lim
SEAG karate champ Jamie Lim determined to qualify to Tokyo Olympics
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines – A Southeast Asian Games champion, the talented daughter of "The Skywalker" wants to be an Olympian karateka.

Jamie Lim, who joined her dad, basketball legend Samboy Lim, in the roster of SEAG gold medalists with her triumph in karate last year, looms as one of the country’s top bets in the sport's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in June 2021.

And she made a strong case for this by winning the -68kg gold medal at the tough Ukrainian Karate Premier League Kharkiv Open last February.

“I’m as determined as can be to win the qualifiers and make it to Tokyo,” Lim told The STAR.

The prospect of an Olympics stint is something that’s too much to pass up for Lim, who previously took a four-year break from karate to concentrate on academics. After graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from University of the Philippines, she returned to competition mid-2019.

“I missed out on training and competing for four years during my college, but I have one chance to get through with this one competition,” she said.

“It won’t be easy, and some may say it’s a long shot, but I’ll do everything and prepare the best way I can to win it (qualifiers),” she added.

Lim and her fellow aspirants had to make a big change of plans due to the global pandemic. The Pinoy karatekas were training in Turkey when the Philippines started locking down.

“We came home with everything uncertain but we did our best to prepare for whatever circumstance,” she said.

While quarantine restrictions are in effect and government clearance for Olympic hopefuls’ training is yet to be obtained, Karate Pilipinas national coaches arranged regular weekly training seminars for the team via Zoom.

“Until a decision is made (on the return to training proposal), we will just be training hard as we always do, adapting to each situation,” said Lim, who needs to finish in the Top 3 of the Qualifiers to qualify for Tokyo.

Lim’s Olympic aspiration is shared by Japan-based Junna Tsukii and US-based Joane Orbon.

JAMIE LIM KARATE OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Baby Tamaraw heads to US for training, signs with Kai Sotto's agent
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Anonuevo, a 6'4" swingman for the Baby Tamaraws, signed with East West Private — the same agency that represents...
Sports
fbfb
Sage Tolentino officially a training teammate of Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
EWP, agent of Sotto, hosted a sendoff for the seven-foot Tolentino in Hawaii with his friends and family before he buckles...
Sports
fbfb
Missing the Jones Cup
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 28, 2020 - 12:00am
There have been 40 men’s basketball competitions in the Jones Cup since its inception in 1977 as Chinese-Taipei’s tribute to the late Renato William Jones who served as FIBA’s first secretary-general...
Sports
fbfb
Adams predicts Donaire win by knockout
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There’s no doubt in former US Olympic boxing coach Kenny Adams’ mind that Nonito Donaire Jr. will knock out defending...
Sports
fbfb
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
Meet the first Filipino born overseas to play for Azkals
By Rick Olivares | 37 minutes ago
When Filipino-Australian Leigh Gunn looks back at his stint with the Philippine men’s football team — 16 international...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving pledges $1.5M to WNBA opt outs
1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving has pledged $1.5 million to provide financial support to WNBA players who choose to sit out the season, the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
NBA home at Cignal live games back on Philippine TV screens
By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
It’s back and it’s here to stay.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
PBA, other pro leagues, get going soon
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Official IATF clearance now on hand, the PBA gets ready to roll with its gradual return, setting an Aug. 3 or 4 target date...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Duterte hails SEAG triumph
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
President Duterte gave sports special mention in his fifth State of the Nation Address yesterday, hailing the staging of the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with