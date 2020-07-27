'We won as one': Duterte cites successful SEA Games hosting in SONA

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned the country's successful hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games during his fifth State Of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday.

Speaking to a downsized live audience due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Duterte lauded the triumphant holding of the biennial games in the Philippines for the first time since 2005.

"With the commitment of key members of Congress, the Executive department, yung PHISGOC, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Philippine Olympic Committee, we were bound together with one ambition to host the 30th Southeast Asian Games," Duterte said.

"Our athletes prevailed, [but] more than that we fostered pride, patriotism, genuine sportsmanship and camaraderie in our South Asian [sic] brothers and sisters. Indeed, we won as one," he added.

Team Philippines came out victorious in last December’s biennial sports meet as general champion, finishing with a record-breaking 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals.

Apart from the successful hosting of the SEA Games, Duterte lauded the passing of the law establishing the National Academy of Sports.

"We can now give our deserving student-athletes the training and the support they need to excel in their chosen field of endeavor," he said.

The main campus of the academy is set to be put up at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac.