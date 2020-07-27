Sage Tolentino officially a training teammate of Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American high school star Sage Tolentino will officially train with fellow teen tower Kai Sotto in Atlanta, the East West Private announced Monday.

EWP, agent of Sotto, hosted a sendoff for the seven-foot Tolentino in Hawaii with his friends and family before he buckles down to work with the sports management agency coaches led by Rob Johnson.

This upcoming camp of Tolentino with Sotto under EWP is part of his mission to stay in tip-top shape while waiting for the resumption of US high school basketball action.

With an average of 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks, 16-year-old phenom made it to the All-Hawaii First Team selection and helped Maryknoll High School win back-to-back state championships.

His superb outing already lured interests from US NCAA Division I programs Kentucky and Auburn with Kansas University even giving him an official scholarship offer this early.

Under EWP, Tolentino will have a chance to perfect his game for bigger opportunities in the future like what 7-foot-2 Sotto has achieved with an upcoming NBA G League stint.

FEU guard Cholo Anonuevo is also included in the EWP training following his departure from the Philippines last week to test the waters in the U.S basketball scene.