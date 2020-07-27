Source: Talks begin for creating first Philippine women’s pro hoops league

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s top women’s basketball players will no longer ply their trade abroad to seek greener pasture as a plan was already hatch to form the Philippines’ first ever pro league for them.

A source told The STAR on Monday that a group had already engaged the Games and Amusement Board in talks with hopes of forming the very first pro women’s cage league.

“They’re already talking and close to get the green light from GAB,” said the same source.

A player like Jack Aminam, a member of the national team that took the gold medals in both the 3x3 and 5x5, has dreams of playing in a pro league in the country but since there isn’t one, she was forced to bring her act to play as an import in Taiwan.

“I dream of having our own pro-league in the Philippines,” said the 21-year-old Animam.

Aminam isn’t alone.

GAB chairman Abraham Mitra had admitted in a story that came out in The STAR that there was a league applying for pro status but he did not gave specifics on the matter.

He mentioned though that it was not one among the Premier Volleyball League, the Philippine Superliga or the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“It’s a basketball league,” said Mitra.

But The STAR learned it would be a women’s pro-league.

The said league and GAB are expected to make an official announcement anytime soon.