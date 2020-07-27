COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Manila Southwoods golf course shuts down to disinfect, sanitize
(Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Southwoods has shut down operations temporarily after its second rapid testing among its staff, agency personnel and caddies yielded positive results for antibodies.

“Due to some staff and workers who were found to have antibodies during the routine Rapid Testing by the club, Manila Southwoods will be closed until further notice,” said Southwoods general manager Mark Watson Sunday.

Rapid Test Kits detect antibodies (IgG/IgM) for COVID-19, which could mean the person had the virus before or may have it at the time of the testing.

The club is currently conducting contact tracing and communicating with them regarding the proper health protocols.

“We are also having our staff and workers who tested positive for antibodies swab tested for PCR (polymerize chain reaction), and once we get their results, we will know our course of action,” added Watson.

Meanwhile, Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club also reported a COVID-19 case after a member informed the club that he tested positive two days after playing last July 24.

The club, which remains open, said it has already conducted contact tracing of all possible persons who the infected member and his flight mates might have had in contact with.

In its advisory, Southwoods, which conducted its first Rapid testing last June, informed its members that a ground staff was tested positive for IgM antibodies last Thursday while four more were also tested positive the following day.

They were all isolated and will undergo PCR swab testing and will be required to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine with the club immediately conducting contact tracing.

Nine more club workers, meanwhile, had positive results for IgG antibodies and were all scheduled to undergo PCR test Monday.

“During the closure, the club is increasing its disinfection and sanitation programs which involve spraying all rooms and outdoor areas, including tee houses, equipment, etc,” said Southwoods in a statement.

It added that it has also recently purchased UV lights, which kill bacteria and viruses in minutes, which are regularly operated in rooms and rotated nightly.

Other golf clubs which also suspended operations to disinfect and sanitize due to Covid-19 cases were Wack Wack, Ayala Greenfield, Orchard, Mt. Malarayat and Army (Kagitingan).

Meanwhile, Summit Point Golf and Country Club also reported that one of its members had informed the club that two of his family members have been tested positive for Covid-19. The asymptomatic member also took a swab test, the result of which will be known today.

The club has initiated contact tracing among its registration staff, F&B personnel, golf operation staff as the said member played last July 23 with three others, who are now undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine and are scheduled to take swab tests. 

The club, however, will remain open and will continue to observe strict implementation of its healthy and safety protocols, including thorough disinfection and sanitation of the entire club facilities.

