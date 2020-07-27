COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Players from the PBA and the PFL will be allowed to practice under strict health protocols following the signing of the Joint Administrative Order from the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Department of Health
Released
Training now allowed for pro basketball, football teams
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – Professional basketball and football teams can officially resume training after getting the green light from sports and health officials on Monday.

The Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the Philippine Sports Commission, the Department of Health, and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) was signed Monday morning, which was the final requirement for the pro leagues to restart training and conditioning.

Per the JAO, a maximum of five players will be allowed to train in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) while up to 10 players will be allowed in areas under Modified GCQ.

"We expect them to practice maybe for a month or two to be match fit and hopefully when quarantine levels go down, they may be allowed to eventually play," GAB chairman Abraham Mitra.

According to a report by The STAR, the pro basketball league PBA will look to decide on the fate of its disrupted Season 45 by September.

The league is planning to hold one conference before the year ends.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Football League plans to open its fourth season inside a "bubble" in Carmona later this year.

Apart from basketball and football, boxing and mixed martial arts got the green light to resume training amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BASKETBALL FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
The legacy of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
When you look at the lineup of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team, you have to look beyond the matches they p...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino rowers grinding to end long Olympic absence
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
Filipino rowers are pushing hard as they navigate rough water in a spirited bid to make it back to the Olympics after 20...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets, Celtics bounce back; Raptors stay unscathed as NBA restart looms
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Rockets and the Celtics tallied their first win after losing their prior games on Friday (Saturday, Manila).
Sports
fbfb
Kouame on Gilas stint: I super like it
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ateneo’s Ivorian slotman Angelo Kouame is ready to answer the call of Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
'We won as one': Duterte cites successful SEA Games hosting in SONA
By Luisa Morales | 17 minutes ago
Speaking to a downsized live audience due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Duterte lauded the triumphant holding...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sage Tolentino officially a training teammate of Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
EWP, agent of Sotto, hosted a sendoff for the seven-foot Tolentino in Hawaii with his friends and family before he buckles...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Source: Talks begin for creating first Philippine women’s pro hoops league
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
A source told The STAR on Monday that a group had already engaged the Games and Amusement Board in talks with hopes of forming...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Manila Southwoods golf course shuts down to disinfect, sanitize
1 hour ago
Manila Southwoods has shut down operations temporarily after its second rapid testing among its staff, agency personnel and...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
NBA returns to Philippine television with TV5, One Sports
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Months since the league stopped airing its games on free TV, fans across the country will be able to catch the basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with