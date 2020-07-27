Training now allowed for pro basketball, football teams

MANILA, Philippines – Professional basketball and football teams can officially resume training after getting the green light from sports and health officials on Monday.

The Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the Philippine Sports Commission, the Department of Health, and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) was signed Monday morning, which was the final requirement for the pro leagues to restart training and conditioning.

GAB chair Baham Mitra announces the Joint Admin Order allowing PBA and PFL teams to train has already been signed by him, DOH Sec. Duque & PSC chair Ramirez. — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) July 27, 2020

Per the JAO, a maximum of five players will be allowed to train in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) while up to 10 players will be allowed in areas under Modified GCQ.

"We expect them to practice maybe for a month or two to be match fit and hopefully when quarantine levels go down, they may be allowed to eventually play," GAB chairman Abraham Mitra.

According to a report by The STAR, the pro basketball league PBA will look to decide on the fate of its disrupted Season 45 by September.

The league is planning to hold one conference before the year ends.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Football League plans to open its fourth season inside a "bubble" in Carmona later this year.

Apart from basketball and football, boxing and mixed martial arts got the green light to resume training amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.