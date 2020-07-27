COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The NBA is set to return to television screens in the Philippines with a new broadcasting deal with Cignal
AFP
NBA returns to Philippine television with TV5, One Sports
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA will officially return to Philippine television screens in time for the 2019-20 season restart.

Months since the league stopped airing its games on free TV, fans across the country will be able to catch the basketball action on TV5 and One Sports.

Starting July 31, Games will be broadcasted every Monday and Friday on One Sports, while TV5 will show games on weekends.

TV5 and One Sports will air select "seeding games" and playoff games through the first and second rounds.

While the Conference Finals will be televised in its entirety between the two channels.

Then, the 2020 NBA Finals will be broadcast exclusively on TV5.

Apart from the games broadcasted on free tv, pay tv provider Cignal will also launch NBA TV Philippines – a localized version of NBA TV.

NBA TV Philippines will be a channel dedicated to the league 24/7.

Announced through a release sent to members of the media on Monday, Cignal TV, Inc. will be the league's newest broadcast partner after announcing a multiyear partnership deal with the top basketball league.

"The NBA restart is set against a uniquely challenging moment in time for our fans in the Philippines who are among the most passionate and dedicated NBA suppoerters in the world," NBA Asia Managing Director Scott Levy said.

"We are excited to partner with Cignal and Smart to bring NBA games to a nationwide audience, and we hope to play a role in lifting the spirits of Filipinos by bringing our fans together through their shared love of the game," he added.

"We at Cignal TV are extremely thrilled to bring the world's biggest basketball league back to every Filipino home," Cignal TV President and CEO Robert Galang said.

The league stopped broadcasting its games in the country shortly before the 2019-20 NBA season began after their nearly two decades long agreement with Solar Entertainment ended.

The deal comes in time for the July 30 (July 31, Manila time) tip-off of the season restart after months of hiatus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Online content from the NBA website will also be made available locally through TV5's online assets.

Apart from the return to Philippine television, the NBA is also making its official merchandise available locally again with the anticipated launch of the NBAStore.com.ph.

Physical NBA stores in the Philippines closed shop back in 2018 after their merchandising deals expired.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
The legacy of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
When you look at the lineup of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team, you have to look beyond the matches they p...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame on Gilas stint: I super like it
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ateneo’s Ivorian slotman Angelo Kouame is ready to answer the call of Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbfb
MPBL invasion on the horizon
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
They were under the radar before drawing attention in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. There they appeared on the...
Sports
fbfb
PBA eyes team practice resumption by early August
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
With the official government clearance expected anytime now, the PBA is looking to roll with the teams’ much-awaited...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
Source: Talks begin for creating first Philippine women’s pro hoops league
By Joey Villar | 8 minutes ago
A source told The STAR on Monday that a group had already engaged the Games and Amusement Board in talks with hopes of forming...
Sports
fbfb
10 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods golf course shuts down to disinfect, sanitize
10 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods has shut down operations temporarily after its second rapid testing among its staff, agency personnel and...
Sports
fbfb
19 minutes ago
Training now allowed for pro basketball, football teams
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Per the JAO, a maximum of five players will be allowed to train in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) while up...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipino rowers grinding to end long Olympic absence
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Filipino rowers are pushing hard as they navigate rough water in a spirited bid to make it back to the Olympics after 20...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Rockets, Celtics bounce back; Raptors stay unscathed as NBA restart looms
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Rockets and the Celtics tallied their first win after losing their prior games on Friday (Saturday, Manila).
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with