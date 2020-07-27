COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Orlando, FL - JULY 26: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during a scrimmage on July 26, 2020 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Rockets, Celtics bounce back; Raptors stay unscathed as NBA restart looms
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors all posted wins on the fifth day of scrimmages at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Rockets and the Celtics tallied their first win after losing their prior games on Friday (Saturday, Manila).

Houston topped the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-104, behind a 31-point game from James Harden.

The former MVP also had eight rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns, 117-103, with Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges combining for 33 points.

Defending champions Raptors continue to look good in their title defense bid, staying unbeaten after two exhibition games.

The Raptors overcame the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-104.

Serge Ibaka continued to shine for Toronto with 18 points and six rebounds.

In the other games, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 102-97, and the Indiana Pacers bested the Dallas Mavericks, 118-111.

The exhibition games are set to run until Tuesday, July 28 (Wednesday, July 29 in Manila), and the official season restart tips off on Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31).

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
The legacy of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
When you look at the lineup of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team, you have to look beyond the matches they p...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame on Gilas stint: I super like it
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ateneo’s Ivorian slotman Angelo Kouame is ready to answer the call of Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbfb
MPBL invasion on the horizon
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
They were under the radar before drawing attention in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. There they appeared on the...
Sports
fbfb
PBA eyes team practice resumption by early August
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
With the official government clearance expected anytime now, the PBA is looking to roll with the teams’ much-awaited...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
Source: Talks begin for creating first Philippine women’s pro hoops league
By Joey Villar | 8 minutes ago
A source told The STAR on Monday that a group had already engaged the Games and Amusement Board in talks with hopes of forming...
Sports
fbfb
10 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods golf course shuts down to disinfect, sanitize
10 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods has shut down operations temporarily after its second rapid testing among its staff, agency personnel and...
Sports
fbfb
19 minutes ago
Training now allowed for pro basketball, football teams
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Per the JAO, a maximum of five players will be allowed to train in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) while up...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
NBA returns to Philippine television with TV5, One Sports
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Months since the league stopped airing its games on free TV, fans across the country will be able to catch the basketball...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipino rowers grinding to end long Olympic absence
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Filipino rowers are pushing hard as they navigate rough water in a spirited bid to make it back to the Olympics after 20...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with