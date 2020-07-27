Rockets, Celtics bounce back; Raptors stay unscathed as NBA restart looms

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors all posted wins on the fifth day of scrimmages at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Rockets and the Celtics tallied their first win after losing their prior games on Friday (Saturday, Manila).

Houston topped the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-104, behind a 31-point game from James Harden.

The former MVP also had eight rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns, 117-103, with Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges combining for 33 points.

Defending champions Raptors continue to look good in their title defense bid, staying unbeaten after two exhibition games.

The Raptors overcame the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-104.

Serge Ibaka continued to shine for Toronto with 18 points and six rebounds.

In the other games, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 102-97, and the Indiana Pacers bested the Dallas Mavericks, 118-111.

The exhibition games are set to run until Tuesday, July 28 (Wednesday, July 29 in Manila), and the official season restart tips off on Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31).